“Rebirth Beirut and Medco with the support of CMA-CGM light up the north entrance of Beirut and Port Area”

NNA – Rebirth Beirut is continuing its initiative “Light Up Our Community” in collaboration with Medco by lighting up the Beirut North entrance and the Beirut port area and this time with the support of CMA-CGM. The initiative aims to bring life to the city before summer and tourists arrive, supporting Beirut’s rise after the devastating blast of August 2020.

The inauguration event took place on May 4 at 7:30 pm in the presence of distinguished personalities from the private sector,partners from the local community and in the presence of and under the patronage of his Excellency Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud who stressed on the importance of the initiative especially in these times to restore hope to all the citizens of the capital.

Mr. Gaby Fernaine, Founder and President of Rebirth Beirut, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “We believe in the future of this city and its people. By illuminating the streets and avenues of Beirut, we are bringing light to the community and showing that we are here to rebuild and to make the city shine again.”

Rebirth Beirut has already illuminated 88 streets and 7 avenues in Beirut under this initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to keep the city on the international map as a capital of love, life, and culture. The association is actively participating in rebuilding Beirut and supporting its people.

The “Light Up Our Community” initiative, in collaboration with Medco, the local community and private sector, is just one of many initiatives undertaken by Rebirth Beirut, an association dedicated to bringing hope and a brighter future to the city and its people.

