Joint Syrian-Iranian statement: Emphasis on strengthening cooperation between the two countries on the basis of strategic relations

NNA – Syria and Iran stressed in a joint statement at the end of the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries, and the need to respect national sovereignty and independence ,and preserve the territorial integrity of the two countries ,in accordance with the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter.

Full text of the statement:

In response to the official invitation of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Bashar al-Assad, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi paid an official visit to Syria on the 3rd and the 4th of May 2023, during which Raisi discussed with senior Syrian officials ways to expand and strengthen bilateral relations, the latest developments in the region and the situations at the global level.

¬ The two presidents held discussions that focused on ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations on the basis of fraternal and strategic relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the world.

– The two sides stressed the necessity of respecting national sovereignty and independence and preserving the territorial integrity of the two countries in accordance with the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter.

–The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations through the continuation of political, economic, consular and other fields of cooperation, as well as the continuation of visits by high-level delegations between the two countries.

– The two sides expressed their readiness and desire to take all measures to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries through the existing mechanisms, including the Joint Higher Committee, and they also affirmed the existing cooperation between them with regard to the reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Republic.

– The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the joint cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, stressing the continuation of joint cooperation in order to eliminate all terrorist groups.

– The two sides strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the Zionist entity against the Syrian Arab Republic, considering them a destabilizing factor in the region, and the two sides affirmed Syria’s legitimate right to respond to these attacks in an appropriate manner.

– The two sides condemned the continued occupation of the occupied Syrian Golan by the occupation entity, as well as the actions taken by the authorities of that occupation entity, including the decision to annex the Golan, which is contrary to the principles of international law. The Syrian Golan is regarded as an occupied territory at the level of legal status.

– Both sides condemned all forms of the illegal presence of military forces on Syrian territory, calling it an occupation, and stressed the need to end it as it is a violation of the Syrian sovereignty.

They strongly condemned the US practices of stealing the natural resources of the Syrian Arab Republic, and demanded a decisive position from the international community to end such acts.

– The two sides strongly condemned the coercive, unilateral and illegal measures taken by the USA and the European Union against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic, which are considered a violation of international law , stressing the need for immediately end of these inhuman acts.

– The Iranian side also declared once again its support for the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as its solidarity with it regarding the recent devastating earthquake in the country.

– The two sides also denounced the continuation of the unjust blockade and illegal sanctions by Western countries against the Syrian people in post-earthquake conditions, and stressed the need to immediately break this blockade in order to facilitate the delivery of international aid for the reconstruction of the areas affected by the earthquake.

– They also praised the positive political developments in the region, especially the constructive communication between Syria and the Arab countries, and the Iran-Saudi deal made under the auspices of China,they considered that this agreement constitutes an important step towards new positive developments that favor the stability of the Middle East, and stressed the need for solidarity and regional cohesion to face the challenges and provide security, prosperity and tranquility through internal regional cooperation.

– They valued the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed for the sake of Syria’s victory in its war against terrorism.

– Raisi appreciated the efforts made to create appropriate conditions and facilitate the return of Syrian refugees, and both sides called on the international community to provide the necessary assistance in this field and stop exploiting the suffering of refugees by some countries to serve their political agendas.

– Both sides declared their support for the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and to establish an independent, unified and sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Finally, the Iranian President expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to President al-Assad, the officials and the Syrian people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, extending an official invitation to President al-Assad to pay an official visit to Iran.–SANA

===============R.H.