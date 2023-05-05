Wagner Boss Makes Major Battlefield Exit After Grisly Video

Press Service of Prigozhin/Telegram

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said his fighters will pull out of the key eastern Ukraine battleground of Bakhmut on May 10, ripping a lack of support from Moscow that is dooming his troops “to a senseless death.”

His mercenaries have led the bitter fight for control of the small city that has become the scene of some of the bloodiest conflict in Ukraine in recent months despite Bakhmut holding little strategic significance. In a series of furious tirades against Russia’s military commanders, Prigozhin said he’ll now pull his forces out of the city because Wagner is not being given the ammunition it needs.

“I am officially addressing the supreme commander-in-chief, the chief of the General Staff, the minister of defense, and the people of Russia,” Prigozhin said in a statement shared on Telegram. “I declare on behalf of the fighters of the Wagner Group… that on May 10, 2023, we are being forced to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to Ministry of Defense units and withdraw what’s left of Wagner to the rear to lick our wounds.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.