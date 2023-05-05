Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Wagner Boss Makes Major Battlefield Exit After Grisly Video

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Wagner Boss Makes Major Battlefield Exit After Grisly Video

    Press Service of Prigozhin/Telegram

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said his fighters will pull out of the key eastern Ukraine battleground of Bakhmut on May 10, ripping a lack of support from Moscow that is dooming his troops “to a senseless death.”

    His mercenaries have led the bitter fight for control of the small city that has become the scene of some of the bloodiest conflict in Ukraine in recent months despite Bakhmut holding little strategic significance. In a series of furious tirades against Russia’s military commanders, Prigozhin said he’ll now pull his forces out of the city because Wagner is not being given the ammunition it needs.

    “I am officially addressing the supreme commander-in-chief, the chief of the General Staff, the minister of defense, and the people of Russia,” Prigozhin said in a statement shared on Telegram. “I declare on behalf of the fighters of the Wagner Group… that on May 10, 2023, we are being forced to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to Ministry of Defense units and withdraw what’s left of Wagner to the rear to lick our wounds.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Prince Harry set to land in the UK for his father’s Coronation on private jet

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Brighton defeat proved why Man United NEED to sign Harry Kane this summer

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Someone needs to tell MTG that Biden can’t be both a criminal mastermind and completely senile

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Prince Harry set to land in the UK for his father’s Coronation on private jet

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Brighton defeat proved why Man United NEED to sign Harry Kane this summer

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Someone needs to tell MTG that Biden can’t be both a criminal mastermind and completely senile

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Davos vs. Milken: Battle of the high-profile conferences

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy