Prince Harry set to land in the UK for his father’s Coronation on private jet

Prince Harry may have already landed in the UK for his 24-hour visit for King Charles III’s coronation, leaving his wife and two children at home.

The Duke of Sussex is planning to fly back to California tomorrow afternoon after the historic ceremony ends so he can come back to see Archie on his fourth birthday.

This morning, a private jet from California’s Van Nuys Airport landed at Farnborough, the closest airport to Windsor Castle. Van Nuys is just an hour’s drive from Harry and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito, but it’s not yet known if he was on board.

Tonight, Harry is expected to spend one last night at Frogmore Cottage, after his father decided to evict him and his American wife just days after the release of his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex will see his father, King Charles III, crowned at Westminster Abbey. But it is speculated that he will have no formal role in the service and may even be a few ranks away from his brother William and other working royals.

Royal commentators have considered whether he should fit in the processions to the abbey. They have also suggested that he could face “uniform humiliation” as he may not be allowed to wear his military attire.

A private jet that may have transported Harry to the UK is pictured at Farnborough Airport

This morning a private jet from Van Nuy’s private airport in California landed at Farnborough, the closest airport to Windsor Castle

Harry (right) flies straight back to his home in LA after the ceremony for his wife Meghan and their two children

Prince Harry may show another tribute for the king’s coronation, while Prince William is expected to wear military attire

It’s understood the Duke will only be in the UK for about 24 hours so he can head home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday, the same day as the coronation.

The aircraft that landed at Farnborough is a 2019 Gulfstream G550 twin-engine fixed-wing business jet with 20 seats on board. A new Gulfstream G550 costs $62 million, while pre-owned models start at $14 million.

It is owned by NantWorks, a California-based parent company of companies in the biotech, healthcare AI, and mobility industries.

The founder of NantWorks is Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and pharmaceutical billionaire who owns stock in the LA Lakers with his wife. He is believed to be close to the Bidens.

NantWorks has partnered with Global Citizen, with Harry and Meghan attending one of their Vax Live events to promote the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.

Dr. Soon-Shiong has also supported Global Citizen by opening a plant and health facility that aims to produce by 2025.

The ceremony will start at 11am and will last approximately two hours. It will be the first time Harry has been photographed with the Windsors since the late Queen’s funeral, and the first since he denounced the royals in his memoir Spare.

Of Harry’s brief visit, a source told The Sun: ‘Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. He just does the coronation service and then leaves.’

When asked in an interview in January if he would attend the coronation if invited, Harry said ‘the door is always open’.

Last month, it was then reported that the Duke would be coming alone to the coronation, leaving Meghan at home with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace has since said it is “delighted to confirm” that the Duke of Sussex will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. There had been uncertainty in the palace about the presence of the Sussexes.

Royal officials were said to be unable to sign seating, transport and security arrangements as the Duke’s confirmation came after the official RSVP date.

The coronation organizers admitted they were stressed about Harry’s plans, saying it was like “trying to communicate with Mars.”

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, royal insiders said they are still seeking confirmation of “when he’s coming, when he’s going back and whether he’s happy with his sitting position at the abbey.”

Recently Gayle King, Harry and Meghan’s famous boyfriend, stated that they are in a ‘really good place’ and have made the ‘best’ decision for Meghan to stay in the US while Harry attends the coronation in London.

Ms King has said it is ‘right’ for Harry to fly to the UK on May 6 and miss Archie’s fourth birthday, as he will support his father at Westminster Abbey on the most important day of his life.

It came as Meghan signed a mega cash deal with a talent agency representing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, LeBron James and Serena Williams that will net her tens of millions of dollars and herald the beginning of her very public comeback.