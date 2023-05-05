Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Has Prince Harry Already Landed for Quick Coronation Visit?

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Has Prince Harry Already Landed for Quick Coronation Visit?

    Toby Melville/Reuters

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    A private jet from California landed Friday morning just a few miles from Windsor Castle, prompting speculation that Prince Harry might have quietly arrived in the U.K. for King Charles III’s coronation Saturday.

    Harry is reportedly planning to whizz back to California immediately after the ceremony ends, potentially making it home in time to blow out the candles on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday cake, thanks to the time difference.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

    May 5, 2023
    News

    With the rise in temperature, the diversity of Archaea decreases while their predictability increases.

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Government Watchdog Group Asks Feds to Investigate Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

    May 5, 2023
    News

    With the rise in temperature, the diversity of Archaea decreases while their predictability increases.

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Government Watchdog Group Asks Feds to Investigate Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    May 5, 2023
    News

    ‘The Great’ Remains TV’s Most Delightful Carnival of Bloodshed and Sex

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy