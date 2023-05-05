“Democratic Gathering” MPs Abdallah and Saad discuss overall situation with European parliamentary delegation

NNA – “Democratic Gathering” bloc MPs Bilal Abdallah and Raji al-Saad, welcomed on Friday the visiting European parliamentary delegation of the “European Center” bloc.

MP Abdullah said, in a press statement, that the “Democratic Gathering” explained to the delegation the importance of assisting in an internal political settlement that would produce a consensual president who could bring the Lebanese together, carry out the required reforms and reopen Lebanon to its Arab and international depth.

Abdullah added that they also discussed in detail the internal Lebanese economic and political situation, the constitutional situation, the conditions of the displaced Syrians, and the importance of addressing this file.

