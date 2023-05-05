Buyers beware: these cars are selling for up to $12,000 over their sticker prices

The popular Jeep Wrangler is priced thousands above MSRP on average.

Jeep

New cars are still super expensive, with the average vehicle listed for well over sticker price.

The models with the highest dealer markups are priced at more than 20% above MSRP, according to a new report.

Most of the models come from luxury brands, but a couple of Jeeps also made the list.

10. Lexus RX 350h The Lexus RX 350h. Lexus Average MSRP: $49,339 Average list price: $59,347 Difference: 20.3% 9. Cadillac CT5 The 2023 Cadillac CT5. Cadillac Average MSRP: $41,870 Average list price: $50,383 Difference: 20.3% 8. Porsche Macan Porsche Macan Turbo. Porsche Average MSRP: $61,589 Average list price: $74,275 Difference: 20.6% Read more: I drove luxury SUV’s from Rivian and Mercedes — here’s why I’d go with the startup over the competition 7. Genesis GV80 2021 Genesis GV80. Genesis Average MSRP: $56,388 Average list price: $68,240 Difference: 21.0% 6. Cadillac CT4-V The 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Cadillac Average MSRP: $57,737 Average list price: $69,904 Difference: 21.1% Read more: 10 new cars with the highest resale value 5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (four-door) Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Jeep Average MSRP: $45,386 Average list price: $55,347 Difference: 21.9% 4. Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan Turbo Porsche Average MSRP: $100,169 Average list price: $122,940 Difference: 22.7% 3. Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB. Mercedes-Benz Average MSRP: $41,061 Average list price: $50,452 Difference: 22.9% Read more: These are the 10 best cars for every budget from Toyota, Ford, and Tesla 2. Jeep Wrangler 2020 Jeep Wrangler. Jeep Average MSRP: $35,827 Average list price: $44,396 Difference: 23.9% 1. Genesis GV70 The 2022 Genesis GV70. Genesis Average MSRP: $44,299 Average list price: $56,476 Difference: 27.5%

