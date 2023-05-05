Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Buyers beware: these cars are selling for up to $12,000 over their sticker prices

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Buyers beware: these cars are selling for up to $12,000 over their sticker prices

    The popular Jeep Wrangler is priced thousands above MSRP on average.

    Jeep

    New cars are still super expensive, with the average vehicle listed for well over sticker price.
    The models with the highest dealer markups are priced at more than 20% above MSRP, according to a new report. 
    Most of the models come from luxury brands, but a couple of Jeeps also made the list. 

    10. Lexus RX 350h
    The Lexus RX 350h.

    Lexus

    Average MSRP: $49,339

    Average list price: $59,347

    Difference: 20.3%

    9. Cadillac CT5
    The 2023 Cadillac CT5.

    Cadillac

    Average MSRP: $41,870

    Average list price: $50,383

    Difference: 20.3%

    8. Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan Turbo.

    Porsche

    Average MSRP: $61,589

    Average list price: $74,275

    Difference: 20.6%

    Read more: I drove luxury SUV’s from Rivian and Mercedes — here’s why I’d go with the startup over the competition

    7. Genesis GV80
    2021 Genesis GV80.

    Genesis

    Average MSRP: $56,388

    Average list price: $68,240

    Difference: 21.0%

    6. Cadillac CT4-V
    The 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.

    Cadillac

    Average MSRP: $57,737

    Average list price: $69,904

    Difference: 21.1%

    Read more: 10 new cars with the highest resale value

     

    5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (four-door)
    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

    Jeep

    Average MSRP: $45,386

    Average list price: $55,347

    Difference: 21.9%

    4. Porsche Taycan
    Porsche Taycan Turbo

    Porsche

    Average MSRP: $100,169

    Average list price: $122,940

    Difference: 22.7%

    3. Mercedes-Benz GLB
    2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB.

    Mercedes-Benz

    Average MSRP: $41,061

    Average list price: $50,452

    Difference: 22.9%

    Read more: These are the 10 best cars for every budget from Toyota, Ford, and Tesla

    2. Jeep Wrangler
    2020 Jeep Wrangler.

    Jeep

    Average MSRP: $35,827

    Average list price: $44,396

    Difference: 23.9%

    1. Genesis GV70
    The 2022 Genesis GV70.

    Genesis

    Average MSRP: $44,299

    Average list price: $56,476

    Difference: 27.5%

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

    May 5, 2023
    News

    With the rise in temperature, the diversity of Archaea decreases while their predictability increases.

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Government Watchdog Group Asks Feds to Investigate Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

    May 5, 2023
    News

    With the rise in temperature, the diversity of Archaea decreases while their predictability increases.

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Government Watchdog Group Asks Feds to Investigate Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    May 5, 2023
    News

    ‘The Great’ Remains TV’s Most Delightful Carnival of Bloodshed and Sex

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy