Buyers beware: these cars are selling for up to $12,000 over their sticker prices

The popular Jeep Wrangler is priced thousands above MSRP on average.
Jeep
New cars are still super expensive, with the average vehicle listed for well over sticker price.
The models with the highest dealer markups are priced at more than 20% above MSRP, according to a new report.
Most of the models come from luxury brands, but a couple of Jeeps also made the list.
Lexus
Average MSRP: $49,339
Average list price: $59,347
Difference: 20.3%
Cadillac
Average MSRP: $41,870
Average list price: $50,383
Difference: 20.3%
Porsche
Average MSRP: $61,589
Average list price: $74,275
Difference: 20.6%
Genesis
Average MSRP: $56,388
Average list price: $68,240
Difference: 21.0%
Cadillac
Average MSRP: $57,737
Average list price: $69,904
Difference: 21.1%
Jeep
Average MSRP: $45,386
Average list price: $55,347
Difference: 21.9%
Porsche
Average MSRP: $100,169
Average list price: $122,940
Difference: 22.7%
Mercedes-Benz
Average MSRP: $41,061
Average list price: $50,452
Difference: 22.9%
Jeep
Average MSRP: $35,827
Average list price: $44,396
Difference: 23.9%
Genesis
Average MSRP: $44,299
Average list price: $56,476
Difference: 27.5%