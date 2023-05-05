‘Frighteningly large number of children’ killed in Sudan: UN

NNA – The UN warned Friday that large numbers of children were dying in the Sudan conflict, pointing to reports indicating that seven children were being killed or injured every hour.

“As feared and as warned, the situation in Sudan has become fatal for a frighteningly large number of children,” James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.

He said the agency had received reports from a trusted partner — not yet independently verified by the UN — that 190 children were killed and 1,700 injured in just the first 11 days of the conflict that began on April 15.

Elder pointed out that those numbers had been gathered from health facilities in Khartoum and the Darfur region.

That means it only covers the children that actually made it to healthcare facilities in those areas, he said, warning that “the reality is likely to be much worse”. — AFP

