Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    European judicial delegation listens to Finance Minister’s testimony, to leave Beirut this evening

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the European judicial delegation listened on Friday to the testimony of Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Al-Khalil, over a period of three hours, during which the latter explained the nature of his work at the Banque du Liban (BDL).

    Minister Khalil promised to provide documents containing the legal texts pertaining to the Central Bank.

    The delegation received documents from Raja Salameh, Brother of the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, and from Nada Makhlouf, an employee of the financial auditing firm Deloitte.

    The delegation winded up their mission and will be leaving Beirut this evening.

     

    ================ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

    May 5, 2023
    News

    With the rise in temperature, the diversity of Archaea decreases while their predictability increases.

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Government Watchdog Group Asks Feds to Investigate Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

    May 5, 2023
    News

    With the rise in temperature, the diversity of Archaea decreases while their predictability increases.

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Government Watchdog Group Asks Feds to Investigate Herschel Walker Money Scandal

    May 5, 2023
    News

    ‘The Great’ Remains TV’s Most Delightful Carnival of Bloodshed and Sex

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy