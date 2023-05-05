European judicial delegation listens to Finance Minister’s testimony, to leave Beirut this evening

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the European judicial delegation listened on Friday to the testimony of Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Al-Khalil, over a period of three hours, during which the latter explained the nature of his work at the Banque du Liban (BDL).

Minister Khalil promised to provide documents containing the legal texts pertaining to the Central Bank.

The delegation received documents from Raja Salameh, Brother of the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, and from Nada Makhlouf, an employee of the financial auditing firm Deloitte.

The delegation winded up their mission and will be leaving Beirut this evening.

