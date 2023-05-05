Furry friends don their Union Jack bandanas, ribbons and mini crowns in celebration of King Charles

Four-legged friends across Britain have dressed like royalty during the countdown to King Charles’ coronation.

From crown-wearing cats to coronation chickens, Britons go to great lengths to prove their pet is the most patriotic.

The majestically dressed animals arrive less than 24 hours before His Majesty’s coronation, with thousands flocking to London and throwing street parties to celebrate.

A dog – which looks like a Cavalier – wore a noble “God Save The King” bib against a background of countless flags.

Meanwhile, Clementine the fluffy sphynx looked as pretty as a princess, wearing a sequined rainbow crown and a multi-colored vest.

Clementine the fuzzy sphynx also looked appropriate for a royal event, sporting a sequined rainbow crown and multi-colored waistcoat

Gus, Battersea’s best-loved Miniature Wirehaired Dachshund, looked regal in his pre-coronation crown

Even guinea pigs at Primrose Piggies Rescue in Bedfordshire celebrated, with streamers hanging all around their enclosures.

“The piggies have their flags up. Have a nice coronation/holiday weekend,” one Twitter user wrote.

As Britons scramble to throw coronation parties all over the country at the last minute, a shelter in Cardiff also held one for furry friends.

Earlier this week, sky news reported that The Rescue Dog Hotel laid out some dog-friendly toys at a royal-themed picnic.

It comes after King Charles welcomed his rescued Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, to Buckingham Palace.

The late Queen Elizabeth also loved dogs, with her Corgis Muick and Sandy on her deathbed on Sept. 8, according to Palace sources.

Her love for dogs dates all the way back to her childhood and owned her first pet when she was just seven years old.

“It is amazing that King Charles III made history by welcoming the first shelter dogs to Buckingham Palace and we hope this inspires more potential pet owners to consider adoption themselves,” said Toria Acreman, director and trustee of The Rescue Dog Hotel. .

Dogs with Union Jacks and cats with a crown have been photographed

Four-legged friends across Britain have dressed like royalty during the countdown to King Charles’ coronation

Even guinea pigs at Primrose Piggies Rescue in Bedfordshire celebrated, with streamers around their enclosure

Dressed like a king: This pup is crowned and dressed in majestic robes ahead of the coronation

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are parents to two Jack Russell Terriers, Bluebell (left) and Beth (right), who they rehomed from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2017

Meanwhile, the Gloucestershire town of Forest of Dean will see around 40 King Charles Spaniels take part in a procession.

While the name of the breed fits well with the coronation, it actually derives from King Charles II, who is said to have taken his spaniels everywhere in the 17th century.

Tomorrow the city will also award a ‘Coronation Chicken’, where all owners will gather to explain in 50 words why their bird deserves the title.

Event organizer Nikki Norman told ITVX: ‘Cinderford crowned a sheep for the 1977 anniversary, so we decided to have a coronation chicken.

“It’s just a joke, a gimmick, but since we announced it, it’s gotten a little crazy.”

At Drusillas Park in Sussex, animal-friendly cream teas were even fed to red pandas, lemurs, capybaras, meerkats and donkeys.

Senior keeper, Jacinta Dawe, said: ‘We are all so excited to celebrate the coronation this weekend and a lot of the team have plans with family – our animals here are family to us so we wanted to make sure they wouldn’t miss it !

“We introduce our animals to different enrichment activities every day to keep them happy and stimulated, and to encourage them to work for their food, solve problems, explore puzzles or explore new scents. These activities help encourage them to engage in natural behaviors and keep their minds active.

“The cream teas are fun for us to watch, of course, but they also present food in a new way for all of them, so they had to research, discover and look up their food, much like the effect of giving your dog a treat ball.” or a sniffing mat.’

The Queen’s love of Corgis dates back to her childhood, when her father, King George VI, bought Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, a Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi when she was seven. In the picture ten years old with two Corgis

King Charles Cavalier Spaniels gather outside the Houses of Parliament in support of a new petition launched by pet insurance brand ManyPets to allow dogs to roam in all public places over Kings Coronation weekend

A dog coronation featuring King Charles Spaniels Ruby (left) and Boo, both 4, has taken place at the Hair of the Dog salon in North Shields, North Tyneside

Beautiful as a princess: Clementine the sphynx dressed in glamorous Christmas clothes

At Drusillas Park in Sussex, animal-friendly cream teas were even fed to red pandas, lemurs, capybaras, meerkats and donkeys

A dog grooming salon in North Shields also decorated its shop ahead of the big day.

Four-legged friends will have the chance to be photographed in Hair of the Dog’s photo booth wearing a crown, ChronicleLive has reported.

Owner Catherine Shield told the publication: ‘What’s really interesting is we’ve been inundated with a lot of people owning King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, which has been a really fun different theme.

“It was perfect for us because we were able to take a lot of pictures and post them on our social media Facebook and Instagram. It’s another special way to celebrate the coronation and that’s great fun.’

Cocker spaniels are a known favorite of the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to vet nurse Shauna Walsh PDSA.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to love Norfolk Terriers too, having owned many over the years.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m.