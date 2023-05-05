Dan Edgar dumped Amber Turner because she was afraid she betrayed him during the girls’ holiday in Dubai

Dan Edgar divorced Amber Turner after she suspected she lied to him about attending Dubai after-parties and “went off the radar” during a two-week girls’ holiday.

The TOWIE hunk, 32, became ‘hurt’ and ‘confused’ after Amber repeatedly claimed she was ‘home’ and ‘in bed’ after nights on the town in Dubai, despite being told she was still on it was partying.

Amber, 29, who previously cheated on ex-boyfriend Jamie Reed with Dan in scenes filmed for the ITVBe series, extended her journey several times, abandoning her partner of six years.

MailOnline learned that Amber had started restricting communication with Dan, leading him to suspect she had met someone else.

Dan, who stayed home to care for their dog Oliver, unfollowed Amber and removed all traces of her from his Instagram after giving up trying to understand her movements abroad.

A source close to the ex-couple revealed: “Dan is so hurt and confused about Amber’s actions over the past month.

Amber went to Dubai to celebrate her mother’s 60th birthday, but she didn’t come home for over two weeks.

“She was out partying with girlfriends and was going to tell him she was in bed, but he was getting messages from other people that she was still gone.

“A huge assumption has been made that their breakup was a result of Dan’s lack of commitment, but this time he kept doubting whether Amber can be trusted.”

MailOnline understands that the exes are still living together in their rented apartment in Stapleford Abbotts as they decide on arrangements for the future.

Amber shared an upload from the airport before leaving for the UAE on April 16 and continued to post some glamorous photos from her Dubai getaway on Instagram.

In addition to celebrating her mom’s milestone birthday, Amber also photographed her new collection of Envy shoes.

Her relationship took a strain when she started partying and staying out late with girlfriends and Dan wasn’t sure if she was being honest about her whereabouts.

MailOnline has contacted Amber and Dan’s representation for comment.

Over the years, Amber’s romance with Dan has been rocked by several cheating allegations, with the reality star becoming known for his “deny until you die” catchphrase among his co-stars.

In April 2017, Amber finally confessed to ex Jamie that she lied about cheating on him with Dan during emotional scenes filmed for the reality series.

When Amber’s car was spotted outside Dan’s house, she tried to cover her tracks by telling Jamie she was picking up her leather jacket, but later admitted that she had stayed the night.

In a memorable TOWIE episode, Amber claimed to Jamie “I went to pick up my leather jacket I left there” before wondering “your car was there all night” and she said “no it wasn’t there at 7: 30 hours’. tomorrow morning, I don’t know what else you want me to say.’

Six months later, Dan was forced to admit to betraying Amber by sleeping with another woman on a boys’ trip in Dublin and the star was devastated by the dishonesty.

During a breakup in 2019, Dan started dating Chloe Sims, but quickly returned to Amber, leaving his friendship with the TOWIE veteran in tatters.

Despite their turbulent romance, Amber and Dan recently moved into new premises together and are celebrating their new chapter with a housewarming party.

Dan told co-star James Lock that his life is “different” now and his lifestyle is more “civilized” compared to his former Lothario ways.

He said, “I’m the first person to admit that we’ve had a very bumpy road and it’s been very up and down and it’s taken us a long way to get to where we are today.”