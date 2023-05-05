Jack Grealish names Man City’s best and worst dressed players and who’s longest in the shower!

The winger has developed into a key player for City following his £100 million move

Grealish has been in sensational form this season with five goals and seven assists

The 27-year-old has revealed some controversial opinions about his City teammates

Jack Grealish has named Manchester City’s best and worst dressed players and dancers – and even who’s in the shower the longest.

The winger has developed into a key player for City after joining Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021.

Grealish, who has 31 caps for England to his name, has been in sensational form this season with five goals, seven assists and 45 appearances.

With a mischievous smile and twinkle in his eye, the 27-year-old has now revealed himself exclusively Mail sports some controversial opinions about his City teammates.

During a series of quick questions, Grealish was asked who the most relaxed workout is.

Jack Grealish has revealed some controversial opinions about his Manchester City teammates

He replied, “Kev. But he’s just, you know, because of how good he is on game day. He’s just chill and working out.’

The striker described right-back Kyle Walker as the ‘best dressed’, while defensive midfielder Rodri was the worst.

The Spanish footballer, 26, was also criticized for his taste in music as centre-back John Stones was rated as the best dancer.

Grealish said he was by far the worst dancer on the squad, but claimed to be a “multigenre DJ.”

Striker Phil Foden was the best trainer and was mentioned as having amazing kicks.

Record breaker Erling Haaland, known for his unusual habits, takes the longest shower and center back Ruben Dias spends the most time in the gym.

City look set to use Saturday’s game against Leeds United to take a four-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table.

City will face Sam Allardyce as the 68-year-old takes charge of Leeds for the first time, having been brought in to try and salvage their Premier League status.

“There is always an impact of a new manager on the players for the first one or two games,” said Pep Guardiola. “Every team plays for important things. Of course, if Leeds stays here, the impact is always huge.

“I don’t know how they play, we don’t have any info, we’ll have to adapt quickly after five, ten minutes. We can imagine what he’s trying to do. It’s a huge, important game for us.

“If you don’t have information about the opponent, you don’t focus much on it. Focus more on yourself. You have to think about your team. We analyze West Ham’s game to help us for the next game.’