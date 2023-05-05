‘Yellowstone’ Is Ending Amid Mountains of Money Drama

Kevin Lynch/Paramount Network

In news that’s sure to rock fathers and Western fans everywhere, Paramount’s drama-plagued hit show Yellowstone is coming to an end. We already knew that star Kevin Costner was likely leaving, so this shouldn’t come as a total surprise. That said, the time has not come to pack up the horses and ride off into the sunset—at least, not yet.

As Costner prepares to leave the growing on-screen universe from writer and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Variety reports that a sequel is on its way—and Matthew McConaughey has been reported as a possible star. Still, not everything appears to be “alright, alright, alright” in this sprawling TV frontier.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Sheridan’s budgets are through the roof—and even then, the production sometimes overshoots its proposed spending. The studio, meanwhile, reportedly has trouble saying “no” to its golden goose—even as Sheridan allegedly charges Paramount as much as $50,000 per week to film on his ranch, rather than somewhere that might come with a tax break.

