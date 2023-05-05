Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Video: Watch: Maradona accompanies the Italian club Napoli in its coronation

    Last updated: 05/05/2023 – 19:04

    The late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona accompanied his former team during the journey to guarantee Napoli the Italian League title, as his pictures were present everywhere. And club coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed, after leading the southern team to its first title in the Italian Football League in 33 years, that Maradona accompanied the club.

    Maradona, who died in 2020 at the age of 60, is considered the greatest player in the history of the game by many, and he lived the best days of his career in Napoli, where he led him to the league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the European Cup in 1989.

