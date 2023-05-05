22-Year-Old Felon Nabbed in Murder of Esthetician on Popular Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police Department

The man accused of murdering a woman as she hiked a popular trail in Phoenix, Arizona, last week has been identified as a 22-year-old felon who was only released from prison on probation in November.

Zion William Teasley made his first court appearance Friday morning, and a judge ordered him to be held without bail for allegedly ambushing Lauren Heike, a 29-year-old esthetician, from behind, stabbing her, then leaving her for dead.

Prosecutors called the attack premeditated, claiming Teasley left DNA at the scene on April 29. They also claimed to have “photographic” and “phone” evidence tying him to the crime.

