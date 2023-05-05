This Exfoliating Body Wash Got Rid of My Unsightly ‘Strawberry Legs’ Once and For All

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Glytone.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you clicked through to read this article, you either A) know what “strawberry legs” is because you’ve done the research on your own or B) aren’t exactly sure, but based on the name, think you have a pretty good idea. Basically, strawberry legs (or strawberry skin) is a skin condition that makes your legs look like, well, strawberries. Think enlarged pores that look like dark seeds and red, dotted-looking skin all over. Strawberry skin is typically the result of congested pores due to hair follicles trapping oil, dirt, and dead skin cells, but dry, flaky skin often makes the symptoms even more visible.

After a long winter of barely shaving my legs and neglecting to moisturize them, I noticed that my legs were starting to look like… strawberries. And while I love the fruit, I don’t exactly want to resemble one. Knowing that my wedding was coming up in June (and my dress was a vintage ’60s mini dress), I took to Doctor Google to help me quickly get rid of my unsightly strawberry legs—and fast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.