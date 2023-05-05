Prince Harry Is Bringing All the Drama to King Charles’ Coronation

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

If, to use the vernacular Britishism, it pisses with rain on Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III, as forecast, expect plenty of patriotic commentary that it did the very same for the crowning of Elizabeth II in 1953. The wet weather, loyalists will argue, is a joyous portent for the new monarch.

It might not be so easy, however, to dismiss the impact of Hurricane Harry, a system that is even harder to predict than the notoriously changeable British weather and is understood to have made landfall Friday morning.

Read more at The Daily Beast.