Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Ponce Bank Review: Hispanic American Bank With Several Free Checking Accounts

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Ponce Bank Review: Hispanic American Bank With Several Free Checking Accounts

    Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

    The bottom line: Ponce Bank Simply Free Checking Account is a Hispanic American bank in New York. You might like it if you’re looking for free checking accounts or high interest rates on CDs. If you don’t live in New York, consider the best CD rates at online banks instead.

    Ponce Bank: Overall Bank Rating

    FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings3.25Checking3.50CD3.50Money market account3.25Trustworthiness2Total3.1

    Ponce Bank: Pros and Cons

    ProsCons

    Most board members are Hispanic American, and Ponce serves a minority community

    Competitive CD interest rates

    Free checking accounts

    Only available in New York and New Jersey (Union City)Low savings interest rateCompounds interest monthly, not daily

    Savings

    You only need to keep $100 in your Ponce Bank Savings Account to waive the Ponce Bank Savings Account – Fees Display. However, you would earn a much better interest rate with an online high-yield savings account.

    Checking

    The Ponce Bank Simply Free Checking Account is a good free checking account with no monthly service fee or minimum balance. Ponce offers a few other types of checking accounts, too, most of which have no monthly fee.

    CD

    Ponce Bank pays competitive interest rates on CDs. You can open a term of six months or less with only $500, and you’ll need $1,000 to open a CD with a term over six months.

    Money Market Account

    The Ponce Bank Money Market Account comes with a debit card and paper checks. It could be a good place to keep your emergency fund, because you can use the card or checks to access your savings quickly if necessary.

    How Ponce Bank Works

    Ponce Bank Simply Free Checking Account is a minority depository institution; most of its board members are Hispanic American, and Ponce serves a minority community.

    There are 12 branches in New York (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens) and one in New Jersey (Union City). You can use an ATM for free at each branch location and at Citibank branches.

    Branch hours vary slightly by location, but all are open Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. You can call customer service Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

    The Ponce Bank mobile app has 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.2 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

    Your deposits are FDIC insured for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for joint accounts.

    The Role of Hispanic American Financial Institutions

    Hispanic American-owned financial institutions are integral to providing products and services to underserved communities. These institutions also help address banking gaps among Hispanic American communities.

    Ponce Bank has a financial education program called Ponce U. Customers can learn about financial topics like retirement, owning a house, or investing toward the future.

    Is Ponce Bank Trustworthy?

    Ponce Bank Simply Free Checking Account doesn’t have any public controversies.

    The Better Business Bureau gives Ponce Bank an F rating. The BBB evaluates businesses by looking at responses to customer complaints, honesty in advertising, and openness about business practices.

    The BBB states that it gives Ponce an F because the bank eight customer complaints on the BBB website, and it hasn’t responded to seven of them. But considering Ponce only has one customer complaint that hasn’t been addressed yet, you may want to take this F grade with a grain of salt.

    How Ponce Bank Compares 

    We’ve compared Ponce Bank to two other Hispanic American banks in New York: Popular Bank and International Finance Bank.

    Ponce

    Popular Bank

    IFB

    New York branches

    12 (and 1 in Union City, NJ)

    New York branches

    23 (and some NJ branches)

    New York branches

    1

    Standout feature

    Free checking accounts

    Standout feature

    Rewards program

    Standout feature

    ATM refunds

    Ponce Bank Simply Free Checking AccountPopular Bank Everyday Checking AccountInternational Finance Bank Personal Savings Account

    Ponce Bank vs. Popular Bank

    Popular Bank has more branches than Ponce Bank, so it may be the more convenient option for you.

    Ponce has several free checking accounts to choose from. But you might prefer Popular if you have enough money in your accounts to qualify for its rewards program. Rewards members can waive a variety of fees and receive ATM fee refunds.

    Ponce Bank vs. International Finance Bank

    International Finance Bank is primarily in Florida, and it only has one New York branch. You might prefer Ponce Bank if there’s a branch closer to your home or office.

    But you may like International Finance Bank if you travel regularly. The bank refunds up to five out-of-network ATM fees each month, including fees from international ATMs.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indianapolis Colts release former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles after just one season

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Is that you? Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to be growing up to be the next James Bond

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The best credit cards to use if you’re planning a wedding in 2023

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Indianapolis Colts release former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles after just one season

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Is that you? Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to be growing up to be the next James Bond

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The best credit cards to use if you’re planning a wedding in 2023

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards for Uber and Lyft of May 2023

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy