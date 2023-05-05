Tottenham ‘hold talks with Julian Nagelsmann over taking over this summer’

Talks have reportedly been taking place between Tottenham Hotspur and unemployed Julian Nagelsmann in recent days.

Nagelsmann, 35, was sacked as Bayern Munich manager last month after less than two years at the club, citing the team’s poor performance and style of play in their reasoning.

He was immediately replaced by Thomas Tuchel, although the German giants have not experienced the rise in results they were hoping for.

According to Heaven Germanypreparatory talks have taken place between the interested parties about taking over Nagelsmann this summer.

Nagelsmann is said to be interested in the job, although he wants to take some time to consider his options. He looked poised to take over Chelsea before the club decided to continue the recruitment process without him.

Nagelsmann, it is believed, sees the Tottenham job as a great opportunity and somewhere he could do well, at a club that has the potential to compete for major honours.

Their season has been thrown into chaos in recent weeks and months, with the sacking of Antonio Conte at the end of March now appearing to be a springboard for the carnage the club has wreaked ever since.

Conte’s longtime assistant Cristian Stellini took over managerial duties until the end of the season, but left the job last month after a 6-1 defeat at Newcastle.

The report claims it is Daniel Levy who is pushing for the club to hire Nagelsmann. Last month, following Tottenham’s defeat to Newcastle, Levy made a statement accepting responsibility for the team’s and club’s failure.

Ryan Mason has since taken over first-team duties, but he is yet to win a game in his second spell in the role, after first acting as an interim in 2021.

Having been blamed for a number of missteps the club has made in the years since Mauricio Pochettino, it remains to be seen how involved Levy will remain on the football side.

Tottenham’s fourth search for a permanent manager since sacking Pochettino less than four years ago was further complicated by the enforcement of Fabio Paratici’s global football ban.

Paratici, who was expected to lead the search and general football operations at the club, left his role at Tottenham with immediate effect.

A number of other candidates have been linked to the role, including Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.

Kompany has on several occasions declined to comment on speculation linking him to the job.

However, Ralf Rangnick, who was with Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, encouraged him to take over at Tottenham.

“I think Tottenham are an exciting club in many ways,” Rangnick told Sky Germany.

“They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world right now. They have one of the best training centers there is at the moment and Daniel Levy who has been running the club for many, many years.

Although he doesn’t spend much, he knows the football business and wouldn’t put himself at the center of the cameras.

“It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top two right away.’

Nagelsmann began his career at Hoffenheim before joining RB Leipzig, taking them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2020.

His move to Bayern Munich in 2021 seemed like the culmination of a prophecy for one of Germany’s brightest young coaches, but rumors and reports of discontent among the playing team and hierarchy never made it seem like the most comfortable of marriages.

Fabio Paratici has left Spurs as sporting director after his suspension from football was upheld

Vincent Kompany is reportedly one of the names Tottenham have considered for the vacancy

Ruben Amorim, Sporting’s coach, is another name the club thought was adopted

Nagelsmann’s dismissal in April came as a shock, although the club was open about their reasons.

“When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced that we would work with him for the long term – and that was the goal of all of us until the end,” said the club’s CEO Oliver . Kahn said at the time.

Julian shares our ambition to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our selection – despite last year’s Bundesliga title – is becoming less and less prominent.

‘After the World Cup we played less successfully and less attractively. The large fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also on our goals for the future. That is why we have now taken action.’