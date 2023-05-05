SEE IT: Sulky Trump Admits Stars Get Away With Sexual Assault

via Roberta Kaplan

Attorneys for E. Jean Carroll released 48 minutes of Donald Trump’s 2022 deposition on Friday after journalists requested it be released as part of the Trump’s ongoing civil trial for rape and defamation.

The tape captures a gloomy-looking Trump offering low-energy responses to questions from Carroll’s attorney, including blithely admitting that stars get away with sexual assault.

“And you say… in this video, ‘I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet, just kiss, I don’t even wait, and when you’re a star they let you do it, you can do anything, gram ‘em by the pussy, you can do anything.’ That’s what you said, correct?” Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked.

