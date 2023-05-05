Marvel, Please Don’t Make Another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Marvel Studios

The third Guardians of the Galaxy is, simply put, one of the finest film’s Marvel’s produced since … ever? I laughed, I cried, I gasped, etc. etc. etc. And while going out on a high note is always strong advice, it’s one I absolutely implore Marvel to heed after this brilliant trilogy-ender. But, of course, based on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s two credits scenes, the studio likely won’t be doing that.

(Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below.)

The first of Guardians 3’s credits scenes takes place halfway through the very long list of names. This one stars Rocket Raccoon (magnificently voiced by Bradley Cooper), who spent most of the film comatose on his death bed; instead, we enjoyed flashbacks to his horribly traumatic childhood, during which he and his other animal friends were manipulated and abused by a mad scientist known only as the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

