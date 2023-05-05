Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Video: Witness: 8 dead and 14 wounded in a new shooting in Serbia, and the perpetrator arrested

    Serbian police stopped the supposed perpetrator of a shooting that killed eight people and wounded 14 others, in a country that has not yet recovered from the shock that followed the massacre of nine people in a school in the capital, Belgrade, on Wednesday. The Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday morning, “After an intense pursuit, members of the Interior Ministry arrested U.B., born in 2002, in the Kragujevac region” in central Serbia.

    The state channel “RTS” reported that a 21-year-old man opened fire on Thursday evening from inside a vehicle using an automatic weapon, in three villages near Mladenovac, about 60 km south of Belgrade, before fleeing.

    This new fire incident comes the day after another attack committed by a 13-year-old student in which eight children and a guard were killed at a school in Belgrade, in a massacre that shocked the country.

