Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    White House Stiffens Rules for Reporters Seeking Credentials

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    White House Stiffens Rules for Reporters Seeking Credentials

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The White House press office on Friday unveiled more stringent guidelines for its press “hard passes,” which allow journalists to more regularly access White House grounds than temporary day passes, and which typically take several months to authorize and process.

    In a letter sent to all current hard pass holders, the press office expressed its intent to revise the hard pass requirements to “be consistent with that of prior administrations.” Confider reported in March that the Biden administration had sought to return to Obama-era credentialing rules, a change that would likely impact fringe reporters who had become notorious for disrupting press briefings on a near-routine basis.

    Under the new policy, all current hard passes would expire at the end of July, allowing journalists close to three months to put in their requests for renewal under the new guidelines. The credentials are then good for one year and are subject to annual renewal.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indianapolis Colts release former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles after just one season

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Is that you? Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to be growing up to be the next James Bond

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The best credit cards to use if you’re planning a wedding in 2023

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Indianapolis Colts release former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles after just one season

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Is that you? Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to be growing up to be the next James Bond

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The best credit cards to use if you’re planning a wedding in 2023

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards for Uber and Lyft of May 2023

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy