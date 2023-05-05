The Best Credit Cards for Uber and Lyft of May 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

With the growing popularity of rideshare services around the world, including Uber and Lyft, more travelers are looking for ways to maximize their credit card rewards on transit purchases.

Luckily, many of the best travel rewards credit cards feature earning bonuses not just for rideshare services, but also in broader travel categories that include rideshares. That means consumers can expect to earn multiple points per dollar or several percentage points in cash back on rideshare purchases if they use the right card.

You can earn up to 10x bonus points or 10% cash back when you use the right rewards credit card for your rideshare spending.

When choosing the right rewards credit card for your needs, you should also take into account other, more significant factors, such as a high sign-up bonus, a reasonable annual fee, and lucrative everyday earning opportunities.

With that in mind, here are seven of the best credit cards for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshares and their benefits.

Compare the best credit cards for Uber and Lyft

Best Credit Cards for Uber and Lyft

The Platinum Card® from American Express – Product Name Only: Best premium card for Uber creditsCapital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best credit card for Uber spendingAmerican Express® Gold Card – Product Name Only: Best middle-of-the-road card for Uber creditsChase Sapphire Reserve® – Product Name Only: Best credit card for Lyft spendingInk Business Preferred® Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best small business credit card for Lyft spendingCapital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best no annual fee credit card for rideshare expensesChase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Product Name Only: Best starter travel credit card for rideshare expenses

Methodology: How we chose the best credit cards for Uber and Lyft

A handful of credit cards offer valuable benefits such as monthly credits and complimentary memberships with Uber and Lyft. But a card doesn’t need to have Uber or Lyft-specific benefits to be an elite rideshare credit card. Many cards offer bonus points for making rideshare purchases and the ability to pay for your ride with rewards.

We’ve listed the credit cards with the biggest value for those who use Uber or Lyft with regularity, also taking into account each card’s welcome bonus and ongoing benefits in relation to its annual fee.

Credit cards for Uber and Lyft frequently asked questions

What is the best credit card for rideshare expenses?

The best credit card for rideshare expenses isn’t necessarily the best credit card for you.

In terms of money-saving potential, the The Platinum Card® from American Express will give you the biggest discount on your rides with its monthly Uber Cash credit worth up to $15 per month (and $35 in December). That’s a potential $200 in free rides each year.

However, the card comes with a lofty The Platinum Card® from American Express annual fee. If you’re not going to use the card’s other benefits (including $1,000+ in annual credits), consider instead a card like the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, a Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card-annual-fee card which earns 10% cash back with Uber through November 14, 2024.

Do Uber and Lyft have credit cards?

Uber and Lyft do not have proprietary credit cards. Uber briefly issued a credit card with Barclays, but it has since been discontinued.

Are the best cards for rideshare expenses also the best cards for food delivery?

If you order food delivery through Uber with any regularity, you’ll find that credit cards with Uber-specific credits and spending bonuses are also the best credit cards to use for your dining habits. If you order directly from the restaurant, however, be sure to read our guide to the best credit cards for dining and restaurant takeout.

Do rideshares count as travel for credit cards?

Each bank has its own persnickety algorithm for coding the purchases you make with your credit card. Most often, however, you’ll find that purchases through popular services like Uber and Lyft do qualify as travel.

Best premium card for Uber credits

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Why use it for rideshares: Although it does not earn bonus points on rideshares, the Platinum Card does offer cardmembers up to $200 per year in Uber Cash credits**. You’ll receive $15 in Uber Cash each month, except for December, when you get $35.

Welcome bonus offer: Earn 60,000 points after your spend at least $5,000 in your first 3 months of account opening.

Annual fee: $550

Other benefits: Though the annual fee is high, this premium credit card is packed with perks, such as:

Up to $200 in airline fee credits** each calendar yearUp to $200 in credits per year toward prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts or The Hotel CollectionUp to $240 in annual credits (up to $20 per month) toward eligible digital subscriptions such as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and Peacock**$189 per year in credits for CLEAR® membership**Up to $100 in Saks credits each calendar year**Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee creditAirport lounge access (Priority Pass**, Centurion lounges, and more)Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts (benefits at exclusive luxury properties)Cell phone protection

American Express Platinum Card review

Best credit card for Uber spending

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Why use it for rideshares: The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 10% back on spending with Uber and Uber Eats through November 14, 2024.

This is an excellent return rate — and if you’ve also got a Capital One miles-earning card (such as the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card), you can convert that cash back into Capital One miles at a rate of 1 cent per mile. Insider’s points and miles valuations estimate Capital One miles are worth an average of 1.7 cents each when redeemed for travel. That means this 10% return on Uber could actually become 17% back.

You’ll also get a free Uber One membership through November 14, 2024. You’ll have to enroll your card through the Uber (or Uber Eats) app and set your eligible card as your Uber One plan’s payment method. Uber One normally costs $9.99 per month, and comes with benefits like:

Unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible food, groceries, and other Uber Eats orders (order must be at least $15 from non-grocery stores, and at least $30 from grocery stores)Up to 10% off eligible orders with Uber Eats (not applicable for grocery orders)Up to 5% off eligible rides with Uber (shared rides or rides booked 30 minutes or more in advance do not qualify)

Welcome bonus offer: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Other benefits: The main draw of this card is its impressive earning rates on everyday spending. In addition to the new rideshare bonus category, you’ll also receive:

4% cash back on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services3% cash back at grocery stores1% back on all other purchases

Again, if you convert that cash back into Capital One miles, you’re looking at an effective return rate between 1.7% and 13.6%.

You’ll also find extended warranty protections.

Capital One Savor card review

Best middle-of-the-road card for Uber credits

American Express® Gold Card

Why use it for rideshares: This card offers monthly Uber Cash similar to the The Platinum Card® from American Express — but for a dramatically lower annual fee. You’ll receive $10 in Uber Cash each month** (up to $120 per calendar year, and the Gold Card needs to be added to the Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit).

The card doesn’t earn bonus points for rideshares — you’ll get just 1 point per dollar. Insider estimates Amex points value to be 1.8 cents each, so you’ll still get an effective 1.8% return for your transit expenses.

Welcome bonus offer: You’ll earn American Express® Gold Card.

Annual fee: American Express® Gold Card

Other benefits: This card comes with a handful of other valuable perks that justify its annual fee, such as:

Up to $10 in dining credits each month** (up to $120 per year) for spending with Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Milk Bar, Wine.com, Goldbelly, and participating Shake Shack locationsThe Hotel Collection (property credits and upgrades)Solid travel insurancePurchase protectionDiscounts and bonuses through Amex Offers**

Amex Gold Card review

Best credit card for Lyft spending

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Why use it for rideshares: The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is an all-around top earner thanks to the fact that it racks up 3 points per dollar on dining and travel, including rideshare services like Uber.

But it’s even better for Lyft users: The Sapphire Reserve now comes with Lyft’s most premium membership — Lyft Pink All Access (regularly $199 per year). This gives you access to benefits such as free priority pickup upgrades, free bike rides, member-exclusive pricing, and more.

You’ll get free Lyft Pink All Access for two years, with a 50% discount on your third year. You can claim the offer under the “Lyft Pink” tab in your Lyft app (activation is required by December 31, 2024). Just be sure the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is your default payment method.

Plus, through March 2025, the card earns 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides — equal to an 18% return on your spending, per Insider’s valuation of Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

The card even offers up to $300 in statement credits toward travel purchases each year (including rideshares).

Welcome bonus offer: You’ll earn Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Annual fee: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Other benefits: The points you earn with this card are transferable to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, such as Hyatt, United Airlines, Southwest, and many more. They are also worth 1.5 cents apiece when redeemed for travel directly through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

You’ll also receive benefits such as:

Access to Chase Sapphire Lounges by The ClubAccess to Reserved by Sapphire restaurant reservations Priority Pass Select airport lounge membershipGlobal Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee creditTop-tier travel insuranceComplimentary DoorDash DashPass membership and $15 per month in-app credit through December 2024One year of free Instacart+ and up to $15 per month in Instacart credits (enroll by July 31, 2024)$10 per month in Gopuff credit through December 2023

Review: Chase Sapphire Reserve Credit Card Review

Best small business credit card for Lyft spending

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Why use it for rideshares: Like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, this card earns 3 points per dollar on travel purchases, including rideshares. But through March 2025, you’ll earn 5 points per dollar on Lyft rides. Because Insider values Chase points at 1.8 cents each, this equates to a 9% return for your spending.

Welcome bonus offer: You’ll earn Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card.

Annual fee: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Other benefits: This is one of the best small-business credit cards on the market thanks to perks such as:

Cell phone protectionPrimary car rental insurance (when renting for business purposes)Trip cancellation/interruption insuranceExtended warrantyPurchase protectionTravel and emergency assistance servicesRoadside dispatchNo foreign transaction fees

Chase Ink Business Preferred Card Review

Best no annual fee credit card for rideshare expenses

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Why use it for rideshares: The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card card has Uber-related benefits that are identical to the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. Through November 14, 2024, you’ll earn 10% back with Uber and Uber Eats. That’s an incredible return for a no-annual-fee credit card — and again, if you’ve got a Capital One miles-earning card (like the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card), you can turn that cash back into miles at a rate of 1 cent per mile.

You’ll receive complimentary Uber One membership (a $9.99 value) through November 14, 2024. Just enroll your card in the Uber or Uber Eats app and make it your Uber One membership payment method. This will give you various discounts with Uber.

Welcome bonus offer: You’ll earn Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Other benefits: The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has few flashy benefits aside from its ever-impressive return rates:

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel3% cash back on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target)1% back on all other purchases

These bonus categories are incredibly rewarding considering the card charges no annual fee.

Capital One SavorOne Card Review

Best starter travel credit card for rideshare expenses

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Why use it for rideshares: Like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card’s bonus travel category is quite broad and includes rideshares so that cardholders can earn 2x points per dollar on purchases with services like Uber and Lyft. Through March 2025, you’ll earn 5 points per dollar for Lyft purchases.

Welcome bonus offer: Earn 60,000 points

Annual fee: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Other benefits: The card also offers:

Up to $50 in annual statement credits toward hotel stays booked through Chase$10 per month in Gopuff credit through December 202310% annual points bonus Excellent travel insurance

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Review

World and World Elite Mastercards offer Lyft credits

Mastercard World and World Elite credit cards provide a $5 Lyft credit each calendar month. The only requirement is that you take at least three Lyft rides per month.

Examples of cards that qualify for this benefit are:

Chase Freedom Flex℠ (this card also earns 5% back on Lyft through March 2025) Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®Citi Premier® CardIHG® Rewards Premier Credit CardAAdvantage® Aviator® Red Mastercard®

The ability to earn up to $60 per year from a World Elite Mastercard is pretty great — especially considering some of them don’t incur an annual fee.

