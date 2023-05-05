The best credit cards to use if you’re planning a wedding in 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

When a couple is in the thick of planning a wedding, figuring out how to pay for unexpected costs or prices that seem to bust the budget can be stressful. While some save for years to be able to afford their celebration, others are paying the bill by fronting some of the cash now and relying on credit cards that they plan to pay off later.

If you’re going to use credit to pay for your big day, why not pick the best credit cards with perks that will help you out in strategic ways to complement your wedding planning?

Travel rewards credit cards can earn you points for your honeymoon, and 0% APR cards can give you more time to pay off your expenses without interest.

Take a look at these different credit cards and why they are worthwhile to consider for anyone planning a wedding in 2023.

Best Credit Cards for Wedding Expenses

American Express® Gold Card – Product Name Only: Best card for purchase and fraud protectionChase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Product Name Only: Best credit card with travel perks to help you cover the cost of your honeymoonBank of America® Travel Rewards credit card – Product Name Only: Best credit card without extra feesCiti® Double Cash Card – Product Name Only: Best credit card for cash back on all your purchasesWells Fargo Reflect® Card – Product Name Only: Best credit card for 0% intro APR

Methodology: How we chose the best credit cards for wedding expenses

Depending on your goals and financial situation, strategically funneling your wedding expenses through the right credit card can be of huge value. We’ve compiled a list of credit cards that work best for every common situation — whether you want to protect your purchases against theft or damage, earn rewards to offset your honeymoon expenses, or simply want more time to pay off your bill without incurring interest, the perfect card for you is (probably) in this list.

Best credit cards for wedding expenses frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Can you pay for a wedding with a credit card?

Nearly all wedding expenses can typically be paid for with a credit card. Wedding venues, vendors, and photographers should happily accept a credit card (and often require it, anyway).

What is the best credit card for wedding expenses?

Wedding expenses don’t usually fall into a credit card bonus category. Therefore, it’s good to look for a card that earns a solid return on all spending. For example, the Citi® Double Cash Card earns effectively 2% cash back on all purchases: 1% (1 point per dollar) when you make a purchase, and 1% (1 point per dollar) when you pay it off.

Alternatively, you could consider the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, which has a welcome bonus offer of Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and earns 2% cash rewards on purchases with no limits.

What is the best credit card for honeymoon expenses?

It depends on how you spend your honeymoon, but common expenses include hotels, restaurants, flights, rental cars, etc. You’re going to want a card that earns bonus rewards for these purchases — and gives you comprehensive travel protection, to boot.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the absolute best travel credit cards on the market, and an excellent option for booking a honeymoon.

Should I get a credit card for my wedding?

If you’ve got thousands of dollars in expenses, you should open a credit card with a large welcome bonus and funnel your purchases through that card to earn potentially $1,000+ in travel rewards.

In fact, you may consider opening more than one. Earning two or three travel credit card intro bonuses could provide you with a nearly free honeymoon worth many thousands of dollars. Read Insider’s points and miles valuations to better understand the value of travel rewards — and which types of cards might fit your honeymoon goals.

Best card for purchase and fraud protection

American Express® Gold Card

When you’re planning a wedding, you’ll be faced with endless decisions, vendors, and purchases you find yourself making on a whim. One of the perks of paying for some of these items with your credit card, instead of with cash, is the protection you can get in case of fraud, theft, loss, or damage.

For example, the American Express® Gold Card offers a fraud protection guarantee, which ensures that cardholders won’t be held liable for any fraudulent charges. You also have access to purchase protection, which covers new eligible items paid for with the card that are damaged, stolen, or lost within 90 days of your purchase. There’s a limit of $10,000 per item and $50,000 per account per calendar year.

So if something happens to your wedding dress or engagement ring, you may receive purchase protection — it’s important to check American Express’ terms and conditions to make sure your purchase is covered.

Amex Gold Card Review

Best credit card with travel perks to help you cover the cost of your honeymoon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

If you’re planning to go on a honeymoon after your wedding, it might seem overwhelming to figure out how to pay for that trip. Going with a credit card that offers travel perks could help you cover a lot of the costs associated with that trip, especially if you’re paying for a good chunk of your wedding on a credit card.

One card with great travel benefits is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Currently, it’s got an increased welcome bonus of Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (which is worth around Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in travel, based on Insider’s valuation of Chase points). It also offers additional travel perks including:

Up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year toward hotel stays purchased through Chase 5 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2025, 5 points per dollar on all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3 points per dollar on dining, select streaming services, and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs), 2 points per dollar on other travel, and 1 point per dollar on everything else$10 per month in Gopuff credit through December 2023Travel insurance and purchase protection including primary car rental insurance, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay insurance, and extended warranty

However, since this card does come with an annual fee of Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, it’s worth considering how much you’ll use these perks for future travel after you take your honeymoon to determine if this is the right card for you.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Review

Best credit card with no extra fees

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Perhaps you prefer a no-annual-fee credit card to keep open after your wedding ends. Picking a travel credit card with no annual fee that still earns rewards is an option.

For example, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card offers Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card — worth $250 in travel. While the travel rewards that come with this card are less than the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, it still offers benefits that provide value, including:

Unlimited 1.5 points per dollar on all purchases Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, then a Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card APRNo foreign transaction fees

Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card Review

Best credit card for cash back on all your purchases

Citi® Double Cash Card

When you’re planning your wedding, any money you can save along the way makes a big difference. So if you’re looking to earn cash back on purchases, going with a credit card that gives you perks for the categories you spend the most on, could help offset wedding costs.

For example, the Citi® Double Cash Card offers an unlimited flat rate of 2% back on all purchases (earned as Citi ThankYou points). You can earn 1% in cash back (1 point per dollar) when you make a purchase and an additional 1% in cash back (1 point per dollar) when you pay off those purchases.

The Citi® Double Cash Card also offers a Citi® Double Cash Card, followed by a Citi® Double Cash Card APR. It does not currently offer a welcome bonus.

Citi Double Cash Card Review

Best credit card with a long 0% intro APR

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card – Product Name Only

If you’re not able to pay for most of your wedding in cash and instead need to rely on credit, going with a zero-interest credit card can be helpful so you don’t incur interest for as long as possible.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card – Product Name Only doesn’t have an annual fee and offers a Wells Fargo Reflect® Card – Intro APR (then a Wells Fargo Reflect® Card – Regular APR APR), giving you extra time to pay off your purchases without racking up high-interest charges. Keep in mind you’re still responsible for making at least the minimum payment each month.

Before you take advantage of a 0% APR offer, be sure you have the means and a plan to pay off the balance before the promotional period ends — otherwise, you might be on the hook for high-interest charges.

Wells Fargo Reflect Credit Card Review

