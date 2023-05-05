Is that you? Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to be growing up to be the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor Johnson has recently become one of the top picks for the next James Bond role.

And the Kick-Ass actor, 32, looks set to grow up to be the next James Bond, as he’s physically transformed from wiry youth to hench hunk.

Footage from the upcoming Marvel film Kraven The Hunter, which recently showed at Cinema Con in Las Vegas, shows the British actor, who plays the title character, spending most of the film topless.

Indeed, his physical transformation from wiry youth to hench hunk is so thorough he’s been hired as the “face” of Calvin Klein underwear; and shot a buff ad campaign earlier this year. This was coupled with a half-dressed video that kind of set Instagram on fire.

One fan wrote, “I got pregnant after watching this video and I’m male.”

Taylor-Johnson’s friend Jamie Dornan, who herself was the face of Calvin Klein pants in 2014, wrote: ‘You really should have made yourself better for this. Did you forget or something?’

While it’s been a year and a half since Daniel Craig last appeared as Bond in No Time To Die, producers are taking their time making their choice as this role will represent one of the biggest reboots in the franchise.

The Bond speculation comes after Aaron reportedly went through a secret audition and remains the star with the most votes for the role.

According to Puck New, Aaron sat down with producer Barbara Broccoli and sources said the meeting went “very well.”

It was also reported in December that Aaron had shot scenes as a secret agent, filming the memorable “gun barrel teaser” images seen in the films over the years.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he filmed one of the franchise’s famous teaser scenes, something all the actors do. That step brings him one step closer to signing a deal.”

They added, “Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalog of action films.”

However, the source went on to say that nothing has been officially confirmed yet and it is unclear what the next steps might be.

Meanwhile, other fans have been calling for Henry, 40, to star as Bond – as he was previously considered and are hoping for a better outcome this time around.

According to the Mail On Sunday, Barbara has made it clear she wanted the next actor to play the character for 15 years, meaning the 30-year-old is the perfect age to step into the role.

The two British heartthrobs have been battling for victory – but there’s a new star entering the odd race for the 007 franchise.

Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu, 32, would be the third most chosen choice for James Bond as he threatens their lead.

The I May Destroy You star is now 3-1 to become the next James Bond, tied for third with James Norton, according to William Hill.

Meanwhile, Henry is second at 5-2 and Aaron remains on top at 11-8.

It follows that Idris Elba walked away from “years of talks” with film executives to become the next James Bond, paving the way for a new 007.

This year marks the 70th birthday of Ian Fleming’s James Bond and fans are tingling as they await the reveal of the next star, with William Hill revealing the chances for the part and who will be played against whom.

A spokesperson said: ‘There has been more interesting movement in the betting for the Next James Bond actor, with Paapa Essiedu shaking up the market and emerging as one of the frontrunners for the role.

Essiedu wasn’t even an option over Piers Morgan and David Beckham (both 1000/1) at the start of the week, but after going 8/1 on Wednesday he is now joint third favourite. at 3/1 to replace Daniel Craig…

“That award puts him level with James Norton to get the part, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (11/8) and Henry Cavill (5/2) still ahead.”