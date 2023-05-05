Indianapolis Colts release former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles after just one season

Foles failed to impress in the Colts’ quarterback rotation last season

Indianapolis selected QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall

After just one season in Indianapolis, the Colts cut quarterback Nick Foles from the team.

Foles was signed by the Colts just under a year ago after receiving free agency from the Chicago Bears.

He played in just three games for Indianapolis last season – with just two starts among said appearances. Foles completed 25 of 42 passes for 224 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions as the Colts lost both of his starts.

Foles won Super Bowl LII while with the Philadelphia Eagles. He took over for an injured Carson Wentz late in the season and won the Big Game Most Valuable Player award.

Indianapolis was quirky with its quarterback roster last season as it struggled to post a 4-12-1 record as it alternated between Foles, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger.

The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Nick Foles after just one season with them

Foles struggled with both of his starts this season, failing for a single touchdown

In this season’s NFL Draft, Indianapolis grabbed Anthony Richardson fourth overall

This offseason, the Colts picked up free agent quarterback Gardner Minshew – who could be their starting QB for Week 1.

But last Thursday, Indianapolis drafted their projected quarterback-of-the-future in the form of prospect Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick, is widely regarded as the rawest quarterback talent in this year’s draft pool and may need some time and experience before entering games.

It is believed that new Colts head coach Shane Steichen chose Richardson because of his similar characteristics to Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles QB that Steichen trained while serving as Philly’s offensive coordinator.

Whether or not Richardson will prove fast enough to be a starting caliber signal caller in time for Week 1 remains to be seen.