Conor Coady left with uncertain future after falling out of favour on loan at Everton

Conor Coady faces an uncertain future after failing to appear in Everton’s last 10 games.

The centre-back is coming to the end of his loan spell at Everton, who have an option to buy him from Wolves for £4.5 million.

But Coady has not started a game since Everton’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on February 25, with boss Sean Dyche favoring the partnership of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, who both worked for him at Burnley.

Under the circumstances, it’s hard to imagine Everton making the move permanent, especially if Dyche keeps them up.

Coady would then return to parent club Wolves in the summer, where he has a contract until June 2025. Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage let 30-year-old Coady leave, but he remains highly regarded at Molineux.

Still, Lage’s successor Julen Lopetegui already has four central defenders – Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins and Toti Gomes – so Coady may find it difficult to push back in the reckoning.

Coady was captain during Wolves’ transformation under Nuno Espirito Santo as the team went from the championship to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in less than three years.

Even as Wolves struggled to maintain those standards through Nuno’s final season and Lage’s first, Coady was still one of their most consistent players and a regular member of the England squad.

But now that Lage opted for a four-man defense at the start of this season, Coady found himself unnecessary and was temporarily allowed to move to Goodison Park.