Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Courtesy of the Andrews Family

Former U.S. Marine Cooper “Harris” Andrews, 26, died trying to help Ukrainians save their country—a final act of a life laser-focused on helping people, according to his family.

He was a “see something do something person,” his mother, Willow Andrews, told The Daily Beast.

His motivation to fight with Ukraine through the Foreign Legion was no different, she said.

