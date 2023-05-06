Nepo Baby of the Week: The Met Gala’s Best—and Worst—Babies

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

As you probably know by now, this year’s Met Gala was a fraught celebration of German fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. In honor of the storied designer, who’s most famously associated with Chanel, the candy-striped carpet was a cavalcade of pearls, black-and-white ensembles, velvet bow ties, and Choupette cosplay. (Notably, there was also a roach.)

Like any premier celebrity event, but especially one centered on fashion, the night was also a parade of nepo babies attempting to make their mark—some more desperately than others.

Given the relatively basic assignment of the evening—simplicity, elegance, lace!—it was hard for celebrities to comically fail the way many of them did during 2019’s camp memo and the years following. Most of the night’s looks ranged from breathtaking (Gisele Bundchen, Michaela Coel, Jenna Ortega) to perfectly fine (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Margot Robbie). That said, it was difficult for some of the event’s younger models, influencers, and lesser-known celebrities to really stand out amid the Naomi Campbells and Anne Hathaways of the night.

