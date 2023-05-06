Sat. May 6th, 2023

    News

    Jessica Rowe leads celebrity arrivals at Fairfax & Roberts Mother’s Day event

    By

    May 6, 2023
    Jessica Rowe shows off her incredible figure in feathered crop top and miniskirt as she leads celebrity arrivals at Fairfax & Roberts Mother’s Day event

    By Marta Jary For Daily Mail Australia

    published: 11:36 EDT, May 5, 2023 | Updated: 6:46 PM EDT, May 5, 2023

    Jessica Rowe attracted attention on Wednesday afternoon.

    The media personality made an appearance at the Fairfax & Roberts Mother’s Day event, showing off her incredible figure.

    The 52-year-old stunned in a black cropped top with feather details, which showed off her toned tummy.

    The television star added a matching miniskirt with the same multicolored detailing, which shows off her dainty fishnet-covered pins.

    Jessica opted for a radiant make-up look with a dark purple lipstick and completed her look with dangling statement earrings.

    Jessica Rowe (pictured) turned heads on Wednesday

    The media personality made an appearance at the Fairfax & Roberts Mother’s Day event, showing off her incredible figure. Pictured with Irene Deutsch

    Jessica opted for a radiant make-up look with a dark purple lipstick and completed her look with dangling statement earrings

    Kylie Gillies also turned heads, opting for a sleek navy blue suit with white leg trousers.

    The 56-year-old added a pair of nude heels and opted for a radiant make-up look with a nude lipstick.

    She posed next to Edwina Bartholomew, 39, who was trendy in a plaid silk blouse and pencil skirt.

    Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis, 28, went braless under a slinky black shirt and added a gray miniskirt and YSL belt.

    Kylie Gillies (pictured), who also turned heads, opted for a sleek navy blue suit with white leg trousers

    She posed next to Edwina Bartholomew (right), who was on trend in a plaid silk blouse and pencil skirt

    Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis (pictured) went braless under a slinky black shirt and added a gray miniskirt and YSL belt

    Melissa Doyle was a vision in cream, she opted for a pale dress that was close to her slim figure.

    The television star, 53, added a pair of studded black heels and opted for a clean makeup look with a pink lipstick.

    She posed next to her daughter Natalia, who looked beautiful in a pink dress and designer heels in a beige shade with gold details.

    Melissa Doyle was a vision in cream, she opted for a pale dress that was close to her slim figure. She posed next to her daughter Natalia. Both pictured

    By

