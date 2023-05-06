Jessica Rowe leads celebrity arrivals at Fairfax & Roberts Mother’s Day event

<!–

Jessica Rowe attracted attention on Wednesday afternoon.

The media personality made an appearance at the Fairfax & Roberts Mother’s Day event, showing off her incredible figure.

The 52-year-old stunned in a black cropped top with feather details, which showed off her toned tummy.

The television star added a matching miniskirt with the same multicolored detailing, which shows off her dainty fishnet-covered pins.

Jessica opted for a radiant make-up look with a dark purple lipstick and completed her look with dangling statement earrings.

Kylie Gillies also turned heads, opting for a sleek navy blue suit with white leg trousers.

The 56-year-old added a pair of nude heels and opted for a radiant make-up look with a nude lipstick.

She posed next to Edwina Bartholomew, 39, who was trendy in a plaid silk blouse and pencil skirt.

Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis, 28, went braless under a slinky black shirt and added a gray miniskirt and YSL belt.

Melissa Doyle was a vision in cream, she opted for a pale dress that was close to her slim figure.

The television star, 53, added a pair of studded black heels and opted for a clean makeup look with a pink lipstick.

She posed next to her daughter Natalia, who looked beautiful in a pink dress and designer heels in a beige shade with gold details.