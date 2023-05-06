Did Judge Turn a Hedge Funder Into the Villain of Her Novel?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast

Judge Avery Lassiter isn’t real, but she may as well be.

The 42-year-old, travel-loving fictional mother of two and federal bankruptcy court judge bears a striking resemblance to a real-life bankruptcy judge in Dallas—who just so happens to have created her.

Chief Judge Stacey Jernigan, who has two children, a travel blog, and two King Charles Spaniels—the same dogs Lassiter owns—has written two novels starring the fictional judge as her main character. But according to at least one defendant in her bankruptcy court, Lassiter isn’t the only character inspired by real life.

