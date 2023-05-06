Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri says she ‘didn’t believe it’ after receiving coronation invitation

Tasha Ghouri has shared her shock after receiving an invitation to King Charles’ coronation celebrations.

The Love Island star, 24, initially revealed the surprise news on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the coveted invite.

And days after processing the news, Tasha said she initially “didn’t believe it” when the royal letter reached her.

The model and deaf campaigner is an ambassador for The Royal National Institute for Deaf People, which she revealed how she managed to secure the coveted invite.

She said The mirror: ‘I didn’t expect it if I’m honest’, adding: ‘It’s a great opportunity to be invited. And it’s going to be a great day, and I get to go with Andrew too, so we’re going together.”

Tasha continued, “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I think it’s because I do a lot of charity work behind the scenes that not everyone really knows about. So I think that’s kind of why it came about, but I’m excited. I can not wait.’

The reality star added: “They told me a week earlier that my management was like you were invited. And I was like, “No way!” So yes, the actual invitation came in a few days ago. To see it in real life. I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t believe it.’

Tasha was invited to a reception at Windsor Castle this Sunday, the day after the King is crownedas well as the Coronation Concert and an advance reception.

This one-time event will attract some of the biggest names from the worlds of politics, celebrity and high society.

And despite his attempts to slim down the occasion, the guest list for King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is believed to be around 2,000 people.

Now Tasha is about to team up with Prince Harry, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, David and Victoria Beckham, Dame Joanna Lumley, Jay Blades from The Repair Shop, Amanda Holden, comedy legend Rowan Atkinson and Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a whole host of others.

The model and dancer was born “completely deaf” and had to “overcome many obstacles” while growing up with a disability that she now calls her “superpower.”

Her parents found out she was deaf when she was 12 months old and that she had a cochlear implant, an electronic device she put in when she was five, and she had had years of speech therapy.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Tasha has been very open about her disability and made her aware of her condition.

After receiving the invitation, she shared an emotional message on her social media.

She snapped a photo of her cochlear implant and wrote next to it, “A message just for you.

“I had this in my drafts for a long time and I had filmed another episode for my podcast today and a lot of emotions came out of it. I know on this page it has more to do with my fashion, work etc. I’ve been more real on my @superpowerswithtasha page.

“I don’t often talk about the struggles that come with being deaf and wearing a cochlear implant.

“I deal with social anxiety en masse a lot of it came from the abelist comments I received and still do to this day common thoughts running through my head is ‘what if I can’t hear who’s against talks to me ”what if I completely misunderstand” ‘what if my voice is judged’ ‘what if someone comes along and takes my implant out’ and much more.

“It’s something I still have to deal with and it’s definitely a journey!” Most of the time I’d rather just stay in my little flat and not face it.

“I also deal with concentration fatigue – I have to lip-read, concentrate on conversations, at the end of the day I’ll have migraines and headaches, I’ll be completely drained and exhausted to the point where I can’t even speak.” That’s why I sleep a lot. napping helps me recharge and get my energy back!

‘I have my bad days – it’s normal to have these days!

“But at the same time I am so grateful for my cochlear implant. it opened so many doors and opportunities for me. Just because I have a cochlear implant doesn’t mean I’m fixated. I have my struggles behind closed doors and so does everyone else.

“I just wanted to share more of my reality AND the reality of anyone who has a cochlear implant/deafness/hearing loss!!! for those going through the same thing – you are not alone! Representation is important.

My podcast is coming very soon, thank you all for your patience and I can’t wait to share it with you, it’s really empowering.’