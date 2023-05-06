Louis’ chance to shine as Camilla keeps low profile

<!–

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will steal the show at their grandfather’s coronation.

The youngsters will join the procession of grand carriages back to Buckingham Palace after witnessing his coronation at the abbey.

The King and Queen travel in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, followed by three carriages of working members of the Royal Family.

In the first carriage behind them will be the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with George, nine, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

George will also be a page of honor for the King.

Preparing for King Charles III’s coronation as he and Queen Consort Camilla are expelled from St James Palace on the Mall

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain, April 9

It will be the biggest public test for the three siblings, who grow in confidence in front of the watching world.

William and Kate have always been fiercely protective of their children’s privacy by giving them as carefree an upbringing as possible while slowly introducing them to the unique public role they play.

Last year, Louis was the standout star of his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, entertaining the crowds with his antics on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and in the audience at the Jubilee pageant.

However, it is thought that he will be too young to attend tomorrow’s concert in Windsor.

The Queen Consort kept a low profile yesterday as she prepared for today’s historic occasion.

Camilla appeared only briefly in the morning at the final rehearsal at the Abbey with King Charles.

Seven thousand troops will have ceremonial duties, with 4,000 taking part in the procession itself to escort the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey at 1pm.

The Princess Royal rides behind Charles and Camilla on horseback as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, behind the Gold State Coach.

The late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, and his wife, the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will travel in the third carriage.

The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins ​​of Elizabeth II, follow by car as they complete the royal procession.

There is no place in the procession for the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, who play no formal role in the coronation ceremony, nor for Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie.