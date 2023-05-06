CBS cancels ‘SWAT’ after six seasons

CBS cancels its crime drama SWAT after six seasons.

The show, an update of the 1970s cop show starring Shemar Moore as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, will air his final episode on May 19. SWAT is a co-production of Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew led by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action-packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime lineup CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our devoted fans who tuned in each week.”

Ratings are not to blame SWAT’Ending: The total viewership of the series actually grew last season, averaging 6.82 million viewers over seven days (according to Nielsen) versus 6.41 million in 2021-22. The 18-49 adult rating dropped a bit, from 0.8 to 0.67, but it still ranks in the top 20 dramas on TV with ads.

Rather, it’s the current economics of the TV business, in which networks and streamers prioritize full ownership of their series, as Ryan pointed out. The Hollywood Reporter’S TV top 5 podcast in March. “Right now it’s up in the air or SWAT is being picked up for a seventh season, and it has nothing to do with ratings,” he said. “You would never see that situation 15 years ago. … There’s no reason the show wouldn’t get picked up, except that the economics of the business are changing. CBS and Sony may or may not find a way to make a season seven work economically.”

SWAT also stars Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Rochelle Aytes. Ryan and Thomas developed the series; Ryan executive produces with Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard.

