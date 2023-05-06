If AI Is the Future of Hollywood, We’re All F*cked

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Listen long enough to the Elon Musk worshippers who’ve been gumming up Twitter replies for months, and you might start believing that Hollywood is “done for” thanks to so-called “generative” artificial intelligence. If that turns out to be true, then we’ll deserve the apocalyptic ending that comes next in any predictable AI thriller.

Bellwethers of our supposedly impending AI apocalypse seem to be everywhere. It’s been years since The Verge first reported that Hollywood was using artificial intelligence to decide which projects to greenlight. This year, “Drake” and “The Weeknd” released a single that the actual human artists had never heard, thanks to an AI spoof of their voices. We got a Star Wars trailer directed by Wes Anderson, and we also endured whatever that other creepy trailer was. In February, Netflix Japan caught flack for using AI to generate background art in the face of what the company dubiously labeled a “labor shortage.” Timbaland is resurrecting Biggie via AI.

The art community warned us about those AI photo trends last winter, and already, it’s come to this.

