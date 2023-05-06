MTV Movie & TV Awards will continue WITHOUT a live audience after Drew Barrymore retires as host

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will reportedly not have a live studio audience this year, after being rocked by the writers’ strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill.

According to deadlineattempts to make the awards show a pre-recorded broadcast after Drew Barrymore stepped down as host in support of the WGA.

Stars pulled out of the show in droves, and the guild sent out an advisory on Friday saying it would pick up the event.

The Writers Guild Of America began its strike Tuesday night after negotiations with the studios fell through, citing sticking points such as outstanding payments in streaming’s evolving climate, as well as staffing requirements.

Bruce Gillmer, an executive producer of the show, said in a statement that MTV “away from a live event that still allows us to produce a memorable evening full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audiences are used to, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we celebrate the best of film and TV during the past year.’

Barrymore dramatically pulled out of her hosting gig on Thursday in solidarity with the Hollywood writers’ strike.

The decision threw the event into chaos just three days before it airs on Sunday, forcing it to resort to emergency measures such as scrapping the red carpet portion.

But Drew has already signed on to host next year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, Variety reports.

“I’ve listened to the writers and to really respect them, I’ll be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Drew said.

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television stems from their creation. And until a resolution is reached, I choose to wait, but I’m watching from home and hope you’ll join me,” she stated.

“Thank you to MTV, who are truly one of the best partners I’ve ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year when I can truly celebrate all that MTV has created, a show where fans can choose who the awards go to and that is truly inclusive,” her statement concluded.

Meanwhile, her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, has already finished filming the current season, which will therefore presumably be able to air unhindered, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Drew’s decision was echoed by Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who announced via Instagram that she would not be attending the awards ceremony.

Curtis captioned some gorgeous throwback photos showing her attending the event in years past. Referring to her two form-fitting dresses, she wrote, “What THESE OLD THINGS?

“I would wear something like THIS to THIS YEAR’S MTV Movie Awards, but I can’t present because the @wgawest needs and deserves my support and I won’t cross their picket line.”

Paramount Global executive Bruce Gillmer, who serves as an executive producer at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, shed more light on the turbulent circumstances.

One of Drew’s pre-recorded clips could be used as the opener for the show, he said, but the final decision on how to kickstart the event has yet to be made.

Apparently some of the future winners also pre-recorded their acceptance speeches, which can be used in that case.

“We will be super respectful of the talents’ decisions to either be involved in pre-tapes, show up, or not show up, whatever they decide. We have backup plans and coverage just in case, so I guess the short answer is, I’m not sure yet…” he said.

“There are also athletes and celebrity chefs and all sorts of other talent that aren’t directly affected,” he teasingly noted, “We’ll be looking for live talent in the room to help tell the story, but not necessarily for hosting segments. We also have a very charismatic VO artist with us, so stay tuned.”

Some of the other celebrities originally slated to appear include Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Gal Gadot.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone, Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough and singer Halle Bailey were also on the first roster.

Despite Drew’s decision to quit this year’s show, Bruce had nothing but warm words for her as he publicly commented on the proceedings.

“Drew, without a doubt, she’s been incredible. It’s hard to imagine we’ve ever had a better experience with a host. She’s more of a partner really, she’s in it every day, just super passionate and super engaged and creative. She’s even brought some of her own team along for the ride,’ he said.

“So when all of this came up, we started preparing for what could be. Not surprisingly, she shows solidarity with the writers, which we have every respect for. She has our full support,” Bruce assured Variety.