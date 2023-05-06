Sat. May 6th, 2023

    Video: Witness: After losing “control” of it… the Ukrainian Air Force shot down its drone over Kiev

    The Ukrainian Air Force announced that it shot down a drone belonging to it over Kiev, Thursday, after losing control of it, after several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital.

    Explosions rang out for between 15 and 20 minutes in Kiev, which witnessed a series of attacks on Wednesday-Thursday night.

    And on Thursday night, a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force said, “At about 20:00 (17:00 GMT), a Bayraktar TB2 drone went out of control during a routine sortie over Kiev … the target was destroyed.”

