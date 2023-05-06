Jessica Simpson flaunts her slim body in skintight jeans as she steps into Los Angeles

Jessica Simpson was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Public Affair singer – who introduced her new line of handbags last week – was seen with her blonde hair down in a pair of form-fitting black leather lace-up trousers and chunky knee-high black boots.

The entrepreneur wore chrome aviator sunglasses and hid her petite frame under a green hooded sweatshirt.

Simpson wore a $3,650 Louis Vuitton Soft Trunk crossbody, with rings on each hand and gold bracelets reaching over her middle fingers.

The mom-of-three’s outing comes after she released her new Jessica Simpson Collection handbags online last week.

The former actress modeled her new collection with the caption, “You can’t leave the house without a handbag, so I say we might as well worship our shoulder statements!” Our exclusive handbag launch is now on JessicaSimpson.com!’ it said in the caption.

She also shared an image while wearing a yellow floral print dress alongside her 63-year-old mother, Tina Ann Drew Simpson, who helps run her clothing and accessory lines.

Tina seems to age in reverse and could pass for Jessica’s sister. The Dukes of Hazzard star wrote about the photo that she will soon be on HSN.

This comes after the mother-of-three looked her thinnest ever a neon green two-piece swimsuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimsuit line.

She has quite adeptly managed to go from pop singer to reality TV star to fashion designer running her own empire.

In March last year, the blonde bombshell ended up on the cover of Entrepreneurs magazine.

The siren looked sleek in a low-cut black suit as she flashed a Mona Lisa smile with her blond hair parted in the middle and down her back.

The Dukes Of Hazzard actress seemed proud in her caption, writing, “Let them underestimate you! Perhaps my most meaningful headline to date. Thank you @entrepreneur @francesdodds (the magazine’s deputy editor) for giving me a platform to share my Jessica Simpson Style story and see me for who I am.’

Then she gave some sage advice for her followers.

“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, because it’s never all that, you know?” wrote Eric Johnson’s wife.

“There is always a way to make that break. Let time slow down a bit so you learn and grow along the way. Then you’ll be done by the time you get there.’

In January, Simpson said she was considering borrowing money against her homes to regain ownership of her namesake brand.

The 41-year-old star and her mother, Tina, were left with a 37.5% minority stake in the Jessica Simpson Collection when Sequential Brands Group Inc. bought a majority share in 2015, but four years later the star wanted the lifestyle firm back.

Jessica made the decision while hospitalized with bronchitis, 34 weeks into her pregnancy with daughter Birdie, now two.

She recalled promising, “We’ll lend against our houses.” Even if I have to live in a tiny town in Ireland, I will.’

She added to Bloomberg Businessweek: “We are ready to go into the trenches. Pay it all back and earn it yourself.”

In the time since she started the company, Jessica realized she was at the heart of what drove the company.

She said, “In the beginning of the company, it was a lot about making people happy. Then we realized that we are actually the leaders.’

In January 2021, Jessica and Tina hired boutique investment bank Threadstone Capital LLC to arrange financing so they could buy back the Jessica Simpson collection and the With You singer had a clear assignment for them.

Threadstone director William Susman said: ‘Jessica’s message since I’ve been involved has been very, very clear: ‘I want my name. I want control of my company.’ She very much considers it part of her identity.”

The pair bought back control of the company in October 2021. They planned to keep all 20 licensees in more than 30 categories, expand into new products, and think about starting their own licensing business.

Tina said, “We want to build our own IP platform so we can sign other people under us and our umbrella, and we’ll take good care of them.”

Jessica – who has both Birdie and Maxwell and Ace with her husband Johnson – admires the way her friend Kim Kardashian runs her business empire.

She said, “She reminds me of myself in many ways: she’s very vulnerable, very honest, self-deprecating and driven. I wish I had a little more of her trust.’