    Video: Watch: To raise awareness about the drought threatening Spain.. "Spider-Man" climbs a skyscraper in Barcelona

    Video: Watch: To raise awareness about the drought threatening Spain.. "Spider-Man" climbs a skyscraper in Barcelona

    French climber Alain Robert, dubbed “Spiderman”, scaled one of Barcelona’s tallest buildings on Friday (the Hotel Melia Barcelona Sky) without ropes to raise awareness about climate change.

    Robert, who has so far climbed more than 150 tall buildings around the world, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world, the Eiffel Tower and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, said he hoped to raise awareness about the drought threatening Spain. .

    And the United Nations warned that, due to the repercussions of global warming, about 75 percent of Spain’s territory faces the risks of desertification.

