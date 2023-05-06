Courtney Morison took her own life after release from Townsville University Hospital

A grieving mother has trashed a hospital after staff sent her troubled daughter away hours before the girl tragically committed suicide.

Anne Le Pla said her daughter Courtney Grace Morison was released from Townsville University Hospital on two separate occasions last October after twice attempting to take her own life.

The hospital is now undergoing a “full clinical review” of the care provided to the young woman.

Courtney had attempted to take her life twice in the days leading up to her death – once on October 9 and again on October 10.

The teenager, who suffered from depression, was sent to hospital after the first attempt, but was released the next day.

Courtney was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 but took medication to help her cope with her mental health issues

The mental health facility at the hospital admitted her later that night after taking her own life again – but the teen was released just hours later.

Courtney then died the next morning.

After being discharged from the hospital once, Courtney posted on Facebook that she was not being taken seriously.

“How do you deal with being told all the time it’s behavior from the hospital…” she wrote.

“I’ve also been diagnosed with bipolar and I’m not doing well. Everyone around can see that something is clearly wrong, but they don’t want to help me because it’s apparently behavioral.”

Ms Le Pla said her “cheeky and funny” daughter should never have been released in such a short time.

“If someone goes in twice in a row to take their own life, you would think something is wrong,” she said. News Corp.

“In the end, what they told her was unforgivable.”

Courtney was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, but took medication to help her cope with her mental health issues.

The teen, who her family says had a bubbly personality despite her problems, would go to mental health services to get help.

She had also posted on social media after a visit to the hospital that the staff “won’t help me” – and they had attributed her problems to just a “behavioral issue.”

Her sister Brittany Morison said Courtney told her that hospital staff would often fire her because she said there was nothing wrong with her.

“Courtney has suffered from her mental health for years and when she lived in Townsville she presented herself to the hospital when she was having a hard time – something I was extremely proud of,” said Ms Morison.

But things started to go downhill after Courtney was sexually assaulted – while the incident is under investigation.

Ms Le Pla said she wants answers and doesn’t want a mother to go through the same “painful” experience she did.

Meanwhile, Townsville University Hospital CEO Kieran Keyes told Daily Mail Australia that the investigation into Courtney’s care is ongoing.

“Findings will determine whether there are any lessons or actions that emerge from this tragedy,” he said.

Mr Keyes said intensive mental health care is complex and tailored to individual needs, including in-patient or out-of-community.

“Our health service is subject to privacy and confidentiality laws and for this reason I am unable to provide further details about Ms Morison’s care,” Mr Keyes added.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to Mrs. Morison’s family.”

The family’s story comes after a man was sent home from the same facility after harming himself.

Army veteran Steven Angus was released from hospital on April 21, before being shot dead in his home by police several hours later.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath declined to comment on individual cases, but said an investigation was underway into the care of the teen at the hospital.

She said she recognizes that there is much work to be done to improve mental health, alcohol and other drug services across the state.

