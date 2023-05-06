Davina Rankin still wears wedding ring after divorce from husband

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Davina Rankin and her baby girl Mila-Mae were a matched pair on Thursday as they stepped out for some good mother-daughter time.

The former Married At First Sight star, 31, and her three-year-old child both wore black shirts and dark blue jeans with squeaky clean white sneakers to boot.

Showing off her forearm tattoo, the brunette beauty was spotted still wearing her wedding ring despite confirmation that she had split from husband Jaxon Manuel on Tuesday.

With her dark locks flowing straight and loose around her shoulders, Davina put on a black jacket to protect herself from the cold.

The influencer took her daughter’s hand, which she shares with Jaxon, and folded a smaller pink jacket over her handbag.

Davina Rankin, 31, and Mila-Mae, three, (both pictured) were a matching couple on Thursday as they stepped out for some proper mother-daughter time following Davina’s split from husband Jaxon Manuel

Davina confirmed that she had divorced Jaxon less than a year after getting married.

She released a statement on Tuesday confirming “speculation” about the breakup after fans noticed she had quietly unfollowed Jaxon on Instagram.

The former couple, parents of three-year-old daughter Mila-Mae, had been married less than a year.

The former Married At First Sight star and her child both wore black shirts and dark blue jeans with squeaky clean white sneakers to boot

Showing off her forearm tattoo, the brunette beauty was spotted still wearing her wedding ring despite confirmation that she had split from husband Jaxon Manuel on Tuesday

With her dark locks flowing straight and loose around her shoulders, Davina donned a black jacket to protect herself from the cold

“Relationships are hard,” Davina wrote on Instagram with a photo of a beach at sunset.

“Given the recent speculation, I feel I have to confirm that Jax and I have broken up.

“I’ll discuss this further at some point, but my current focus is learning to navigate my new normal while ensuring a seamless and loving transition to co-parenting for our daughter.”

She takes her daughter’s hand, which she shares with Jaxon, and the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Australian star folded a smaller pink jacket over her handbag

Davina confirmed that she had divorced Jaxon less than a year after getting married

She released a statement on Tuesday confirming “speculation” about the breakup after fans noticed she had quietly unfollowed Jaxon on Instagram

Davina engaged in a tense phone conversation while holding Mila-Mae tightly

Split rumors had been circulating for months with influencer Davina almost confirming the end of her marriage by unfollowing Jaxon on Instagram.

A search of the wellness author’s following list showed no sign of Jaxon’s account, which is still active.

The couple tied the knot in a glamorous wedding last April.

But suspicions arose when Jaxon abruptly stopped appearing on his wife’s Instagram grid in August 2022.