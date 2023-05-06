Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and Duchess of Edinburgh join other royals at private members’ club

Lady Louise Windsor proved herself just like any other teenager after raiding her mother’s wardrobe for an outfit to wear tonight.

The 19-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a Mary Katrantzou lace cocktail dress when she arrived at Oswald’s private members’ club in Mayfair for a royal get-together on the eve of the King’s coronation.

Her mum Sophie, 58, wore the dress in 2015 when she attended an awards ceremony in London – and to prove it’s still a classy number, Lady Louise decided to wear it tonight.

The Duchess, meanwhile, wore a vibrant £1,350 floral midi dress from Erdem, which she paired with a cream coat and matching strappy heels.

Lady Louise, who often borrows from her mother’s wardrobe, and Sophie were joined on the occasion by other members of the British royal family, including Prince Edward, 59, James, Earl of Wessex, 15, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Lady Louise Windsor (pictured left) opted for a Mary Katrantzou lace cocktail dress when she arrived at Oswald’s private members’ club in Mayfair for a royal gathering on the eve of the King’s coronation. Her mother Sophie, 58, wore the dress in 2015 (pictured right) at an awards ceremony in London

Oswald’s is the most exclusive of London’s private members’ clubs, with the Queen Consort and Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie among those who frequent the venue.

Zara Tindall, 41, who arrived with her husband Mike Tindall, 44, opted for a striking navy blue blazer and trousers combination, paired with a light blue shirt.

Her cousin Princess Eugenie, 33, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, who also attended the family celebration, seemingly took inspiration from Zara and donned an Asceno Velvet Athens robe, which cost £575.

They were joined by Princess Beatrice, 34, dressed in Louis Vuitton’s £2,900 chain print asymmetrical long-sleeved dress, as well as other members of the royal family – including Prince Andrew and Princess Anne.

Tomorrow they will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The King, Kate and William attended a reception at Buckingham Palace this evening with foreign royals and world leaders.

In consultation with his wife, Jack opted for a smart suit, a crisp white shirt and a red tie.

Beatrice, meanwhile, paired her designer dress with black heels and a matching blazer. She added a touch of glitter to her look with dazzling earrings.

Her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, with whom she shares year-old daughter Sienna, looked equally sophisticated in a navy blue suit and light blue tie.

Meanwhile, Zara – who arrived with her dapper husband Mike – paired her look with pumps and dazzling diamond earrings.

While several members of the royal family gathered in Mayfair, William, Kate and Charles were at Buckingham Palace to receive foreign royals, world leaders and dignitaries who had arrived in London for the coronation.

Mother-of-three Kate, 41, donned a new £360 self-portrait midi dress to attend the lavish event hosted by King Charles on the eve of his landmark event.

Joined by foreign royals, world leaders and dignitaries, including Queen Letizia of Spain, at the glittering reception, the princess completed her ensemble with the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond earrings.

Kate emphasized her features with some glamorous make-up and kept her hair in tight curls, with a striking side parting as she chatted with guests including Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Kate appeared relaxed and at ease as she shared jokes with the invited guests, while King Charles engaged in deep conversation with the First Lady of Ukraine, President Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska.

Prince William was also on hand to greet guests as final preparations for tomorrow’s ceremony began.

Around 100 heads of state will be in London for the event, with international representatives from 203 countries.

Other European royals enjoy the king’s reception including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Jill Biden, who was pictured next to Ukraine’s Kate and Ms. Zelenska, represents her husband, US President Joe Biden, along with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.