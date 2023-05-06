Sat. May 6th, 2023

    Fayyad leaves for Iraq to participate in the third Baghdad International Water Conference

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayyad, left Beirut yesterday evening, to participate in the “Third Baghdad International Water Conference”, which deals with the reality of water scarcity in the region in general and in Iraq in particular, as well as the issue of cross-border water diplomacy, in response to an official invitation from the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources. Dr. Aoun Abdullah.
     
    On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Fayyad will hold several meetings with Iraqi officials and his counterparts, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani and Water Resources Minister Dr. Aoun Abdullah, to discuss files of common interest.

     

     

     

