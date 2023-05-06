Where to watch the coronation live stream free online from anywhere: King Charles’ schedule in full

King Charles III meets students in London.

Today’s the big day, and you still have time to enjoy extensive coverage of this historic royal event. This guide will run through everything you need to know on where to watch the coronation live stream for free online, wherever you are in the world. Starting with the US, if you already have cable, you’re probably already set via one of the channels mentioned below. And naturally, you’ll probably see it just by turning on your TV in the UK. And if your country isn’t showing a King Charles coronation live stream, or you want to tune into the comprehensive and ad-free British coverage, we can help show you how just a few minutes from now via a VPN.

King Charles coronation live stream quick links:

USA: CBS (Paramount Plus) | ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News (Sling Blue / Fubo) UK: BBC1 (free) | BBC2 (free + sign language) | BBC News (free) | ITV (free)Watch from anywhere: Access free UK options via a VPN like ExpressVPNWhen: Saturday, May 6Local coverage: UK from 7:30 a.m. BST / US from 5 a.m. ETFull coronation schedule

Where to watch the coronation online from anywhere

A VPN is the best way to get around geo-restrictions that will otherwise stop people outside the UK from enjoying the British BBC coverage. Another UK option is the rival UK channel ITV, which will also have coverage, though it starts an hour later and will most likely be interrupted by ads. You’ll need a VPN to access these streams as this allows your device to appear to be in a different country and offers excellent privacy options at home or on public WiFi for your phone, laptop, streaming devices, and more.

Our preferred option of all the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN, with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied. Check out the latest deal details below.

How to watch the coronation with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the coronation.Turn it on and set it to any UK location.Head to the BBC website.Create a free account with any UK postcode.Watch on the Live BBC1/2/News channels.

Where to watch the coronation in the US

If you already have cable, you’re probably already set as CBS, ABC, CNN, and Fox News, among others, are set to broadcast the event. If you’re a cord-cutter, though, you’ll need to check out some streaming service options to watch any of those channels live.

CBS is available on Paramount Plus, and you could sign up for a free trial to tune in. If you’d prefer some of the other networks, we’d consider Sling Blue or Fubo, both of which carry very comprehensive channel packages. Sling has a half-price deal at just $20 for your first month right now. Fubo is more expensive but does offer a free trial.

Whichever way you go, expect coverage to begin soon at 5 a.m. ET. If you tune in to one of the UK’s BBC streaming services above, coverage is already underway, and you won’t have to worry about ad-break interruptions all day.

How to watch the coronation in the UK

The BBC has gone all in on Charles’ new-hat day and will broadcast coverage from 7:30 a.m. BST on BBC1, BBC2, and BBC News. These will be available on TV and as live streams on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC2 coronation live stream will also include sign language. This will be in BSL (British Sign Language), so bear that in mind if you only know ASL (American Sign Language) and are considering tuning in from the US. Live subtitles will be available on the iPlayer or TV options, though.

If you fancy changing things up during the day, you’ll find live coverage over on ITV1 too, albeit with the coverage starting an hour later, at 8:30 a.m. BST. We imagine there will be some coverage on the “Good Morning Britain” program beforehand too, as the coronation is bound to dominate the early-morning show from 6 a.m. The main downside of ITV is you’re bound to see a few ad interruptions.

Coronation live stream schedule

Here’s the planned schedule for the day’s televised events with the UK and US timings. The UK’s coverage begins earlier than in the US, but the US coverage is still set to include all the essential parts of the day’s live events as scheduled below.

7:30 a.m. BST: UK’s BBC coverage begins5 a.m. ET: US news outlet coverage starts at most networks9 a.m. BST / 4 a.m. ET: Congregation is seated at Westminster Abbey9:30 a.m. BST / 4:30 a.m. ET: Royal family members, former prime ministers, and heads of state are seated.10:20 a.m. BST / 5:20 a.m. ET: King Charles and Camilla set off from Buckingham Palace.11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET: The coronation ceremony begins.1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET: Coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace1:45 p.m. BST / 8:45 a.m. ET: The royal salute on the palace’s West Terrace garden.2:15 p.m. BST / 9:15 a.m. ET: Royal family gathering on the balcony for waves and royal fly-over2:16 p.m. / 9:16 a.m. ET: Bored Royal child pulls a face — takes all the limelight

