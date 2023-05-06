Three coronations, one lifetime | Daily Mail Online

A maid of honor to the late Queen and Prince Philip reminisced with her daughter India today after she was not invited to the King’s coronation – which will take place today.

Lady Pamela Hicks, whose father was 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma Prince Philip‘s uncle, is one of only two surviving bridesmaids from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 1947 wedding.

Last month, however, she received a call from a Buckingham Palace secretary informing her that she had not been invited to the coronation, which will take place today at Westminster Abbey.

It has been suggested that her father may be to blame for this decision, as Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine said, it was Earl Mountbatten who ‘convinced the Queen not to let Charles marry Camilla’.

Lady Pamela Hicks, whose father, the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, was Prince Philip’s uncle, is one of only two surviving bridesmaids from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 1947 wedding

A photo of Lady Pamela Hicks’ family on the day of the late Queen’s coronation in 1953

Speaking of Palace Confidential, she said, “I don’t think Charles has forgotten.”

Today, Lady Pamela’s daughter, India Hicks, posted a snippet of her conversations with her 94-year-old mother on Instagram, noting that she has experienced three coronations in one lifetime.

She said: ‘As we sit together on the sofa, my mother talks about the little green cape she wore from Buckingham Palace in 1937 to sandwiches hidden in crowns in 1953. Today she will watch with great interest a new reign.

She reminds me of growing up bowing to her royal grandmother.

“As little kids, my sister and I had to practice our bow. Deep, deep bows to the queen, knee almost to the floor. We were so practiced in the art of the bow that when my father’s secretary came to the house one day, my sister bowed, she had confused Mrs. King, my father’s secretary, a little with the queen.’

Today, Lady Pamela’s daughter, India Hicks, posted a clip of her conversations with her 94-year-old mother on Instagram, noting that she has experienced three coronations in one lifetime

A royal expert has claimed that the real reason Lady Pamela Hicks was not invited to the coronation is because her father prevented Charles from marrying Camilla (pictured Lady Pamela Hicks with her daughter India)

Lady Pamela was still alive to witness the coronation of the late Queen in 1953 and that of King George VI in 1937 – but she was not invited to welcome a new royal era today.

She was also a maid of honor at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and served as one of the late Queen’s ladies-in-waiting. Her daughter, India, was a bridesmaid at the wedding of King Charles and Princess Diana.

India has also posted some souvenirs from these occasions on Instagram today.

It transpired weeks ago that Lady Pamela had not been invited to the King’s coronation, with her daughter India explaining that they had received a call from the palace to tell them the news.

Last month, the ITVX show, The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor, explored Charles’ connection with his great-uncle, also known as Dickie Mountbatten

She said, “One of the king’s personal secretaries relayed a message from the king.

“The king sent his great love and apologies, he offended many family and friends with the shortened (guest) list.”

The palace official “explained that this coronation would be very different from the Queen’s” in 1953, as thousands more poured into Westminster Abbey.

“Eight thousand guests would be reduced to 1,000, easing the burden on the state.”

India, a goddaughter of King Charles, insists: ‘My mother was not offended at all.

“How very, very wise,” she said. Invitations based on meritocracy, not aristocracy. “I will follow the events of this new regime with great interest.”