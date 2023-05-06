Amber Gill discusses her sexuality while encouraging her Arsenal player friend Jen Beattie

<!–

She dates Arsenal and Scottish footballer Jen Beattie.

And Amber Gill has said she’s always been “free-spirited” as she discussed her sexuality while cheering on her friend during Friday’s game.

The former Love Island star, 25, who won the reality show in 2019, came out last year after she tweeted, “Switching teams was the best decision I’ve made in my entire life.”

While on her way to watch Arsenal Women beat Leicester City 1-0, Amber answered some questions from her fans.

She shared some photos on Instagram and shared an encouraging message for a follower who was “struggling to come to terms” with their own sexuality.

Amber explained, “I’ve always been a free-spirited babe. Love who you love, not a ***. So when I found out I wasn’t just an ally of the community I was a member of, I was cute.

‘Talk about it with people you trust. You can DM me if you want.

“Feel good, you are part of the best people in the world. Don’t pressure yourself to label yourself.”

Amber and her friend cheered Jen on before she went home and snapped a sweet picture of them together.

She recently opened up about her romance and spoke out about having a positive influence on people who want to come out at an older age.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Amber said: “I just know there was a certain point where I thought, I want to get into serious relationships with women — I’m still figuring it out.”

The reality star has since been inundated with messages of thanks from fans thanking her for their inspiration, while her relationship with Jen has blossomed, with Amber even thinking about making a documentary about her story.

Amber continued, “People say I put them at ease and their emotions feel valid, so that’s why I love doing what I do and making a positive impact on people.

‘I’ve been thinking about making a documentary because of the messages I’ve received.

“It’s important, and I like people who paved the way and have been known since they were young and advocated for us, but I also think the people who haven’t are still valid and part of the ( LGBTQ+) community.

“I want to show them that you can still be a part of the community whether you’re 17, 20, or 25.”

On removing the stigma around coming out at an older age, Amber added: ‘I bet a lot of people feel like when they get to a certain age they can’t come out now and that you you can do that whenever you want. You can decide for yourself what you want, when you want.’