Stony-faced Prince Andrew is booed by crowds as he emerges from Buckingham Palace

Stone-faced Prince Andrew was pictured leaving Buckingham Palace for the coronation of his brother King Charles.

The Duke of York was driven around The Mall in a state car and sections of the crowd in a stand outside Buckingham Palace jeered as Andrew passed by.

It was previously confirmed that he would not play a formal role in the grand occasion – along with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and Duke of York, 63, will be mere spectators at the historic occasion, as they no longer work as royals.

The two men will also be absent from the procession behind the Golden State Coach that will take the newly crowned king and queen to the palace after the ceremony.

Prince Andrew is first seen on the morning of the coronation

The Duke of York was driven through The Mall in a state car

Crowds in the stands opposite Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation

It means they will also miss the palace balcony for a traditional post-service photo shoot.

Prince Andrew and Princess Anne enjoyed dinner at Oswald’s Mayfair club last night.

Yesterday, the prince appeared left out in the cold as he took a solo ride around the grounds of Windsor Castle while the rest of the royals practiced for the coronation.

The Duke of York was photographed in his Range Rover at the historic Berkshire site just 24 hours before his brother was due to be crowned king.

Meanwhile, Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William were all back at Westminster Abbey for more rehearsals for the big day.

Prince Andrew stepped out of public life following his November 2019 Newsnight interview and the furor over his friendship with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The late queen’s disgraced second son then paid millions to settle a civil assault case against a woman he claimed never to have met.

Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew denied the claims.

Prior to his legal settlement, his mother stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and gave up his HRH style.

King Charles III leaves St James’ Palace and travels to Buckingham Palace prior to his coronation at Westminster Abbey

A general view in Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Members of the public braved the rain to be part of the celebrations today

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Buckingham Palace as the world awaits his historic coronation.

The monarch smiled to huge crowds who cheered wildly and waved flags as he was dragged into his home in central London at 9am – 90 minutes before the start of the procession.

On the short journey from St James’ Palace, the king, 74, looked solemn and thoughtful at times on what is undoubtedly the most important day of his life. Senior members of the royal family arrived about 20 minutes later, including Prince Andrew.