Inside Wrexham’s all-expenses paid promotion party in Las Vegas

Wrexham’s promotion-winning players had another fun-filled day in Las Vegas on their second day of a four-day all-expenses paid extravaganza donated to the team by their co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McElhenney was the first of the club’s two Hollywood owners to be seen taking part in the players’ festivities at Sin City.

But first on the schedule was an afternoon of poolside partying at the Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand, with the players eager to go wild after their triumphant 111-point season.

The National League champions chatted and danced with bikini-clad women as they soaked up the sun and looked forward to their future in League Two.

As night fell, the team made their way to Spago, where they were joined by McElhenney and his wife Kaitlin Olson, co-star of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The Wrexham promotional heroes enjoyed a sun-filled day at Wet Republic at the MGM Grand

Rory Watson (left) and Jacob Mendy were pictured soaking up the sultry 23 degree weather

After clinching the National League title and promotion to League Two, the players have much to celebrate

Dining on modern Italian dishes at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant at the Bellagio hotel, the team were greeted with yet another warm welcome, in the form of an ice sculpture in the shape of Wrexham’s club badge.

Located on the waterfront, a number of players shared their surroundings with their followers, with 47-goal striker Paul Mullin posing with both thumbs up at Bellagio’s famous fountains.

An Instagram group photo featuring Liam McAlinden, Ollie Palmer, Andy Cannon, Rob Lainton and Harry Lennon showed the group feasting on a seasonal fishing tower, featuring Gulf poached shrimp, Maine lobster, green-lipped mussel, East and West coast oysters, seasonal poké and king crab legs.

Watson (left) and Ryan Barnett (center) chatted with other partygoers on day two of the trip

Paul Mullin (left) and Jordan Tunnicliffe (left) called in Cinco De Mayo in the US party capital

After dinner, the players headed to the OMNIA nightclub where they were greeted in bombastic style – as they had been the night before at the Hakkasan nightclub at the MGM Grand – as the packed house in the cavernous nightclub bounced with sparklers and huge Welsh flags. were waved goodbye in tribute to the team’s achievements.

Legendary DJ Steve Aoki was on the turntables and the players led the partygoers in a round of chanting in honor of their star targetman Mullin.

Reynolds has yet to appear alongside his team, but with two days of revelry still on the schedule, the A-List star may still show up in the American party capital.

Prior to the trip, Mullin shared in an interview with GK.

Striker Sam Dalby shared a photo of the dazzling sunny view from the Mandalay Bay hotel

Co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife Kaitlin Olson (circled) joined the players for the first time on their all-expenses-paid journey

Among other things, the players stopped in a seasonal seafood tower at Spago in the Bellagio

Mullin seemed to be enjoying his night out, which featured an ice sculpture from Wrexham

After hours, the players headed to nightclub OMNIA on their second big night out in Sin City

The striker said: “It became a thing that if we won the league, we would get a holiday. So we’re going to Vegas.’

“Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they’re sorting things out. They just sent us a full itinerary.

“Part of me doesn’t want to go, maybe I’ll be dead at the end! But I’d never go to Vegas on my own accord, so I’m looking forward to it.’

But one member of the history-writing side didn’t make the trip: manager Phil Parkinson, who narrated it sky news that he hopes his players enjoy their well-deserved reward but ‘come back in one piece’.

On the players’ first night, they dined at Hakkasan, then headed to the restaurant’s nightclub, where they were treated to a Wrexham-themed presentation.

Centre-backs Eoghan O’Connell and Ben Tozer shared a short clip of themselves on the dance floor.

Defenders Eoghan O’Connell (left) and Ben Tozer (right) shared a glimpse of life on the dance floor

The group was treated to a dinner of modern Chinese cuisine at Hakkasan in Las Vegas on the first night

O’Connell gently teased his teammate about his outfit choice, comparing the shirt Tozer was wearing to one worn by a Foot Locker employee.

Parkinson’s side danced the night away to music from DJ James Hype, but showed no sign of fatigue for the next packed day of the four-day journey.

Wrexham’s rising popularity in the US, first fueled by their owners in Hollywood and sent through the roof with the launch of the Disney+ docu-series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, means the champions have received a hero’s welcome on American soil.

The squad will return to the United States in July for a series of friendlies against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and another team to be confirmed.