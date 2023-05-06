Sat. May 6th, 2023

    Squishy toys, endless candy, and Warren Buffett in a disco suit: Peek inside the ‘Bazaar of Bargains’ at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

    May 6, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    A cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett.

    Markets Insider.

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is holding its annual shareholder meeting this weekend.
    Stockholders lined up to buy Buffett-themed rubber ducks, plush toys, candy, and kitchen utensils.
    Take a peek inside the shareholder shopping event known as the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains.”

    Tens of thousands of people have journeyed to Nebraska this weekend to attend the annual shareholder meeting of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and listen to the “Oracle of Omaha” speak.

    Stockholders flocked on Friday to a shopping event called the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains, “which gathered dozens of Buffett’s best-known businesses under one roof.

    See’s Candies, Brooks Running, Jazwares, Pampered Chef, and others capitalized on Buffett’s worldwide fame. They used the investor’s likeness to sell everything from rubber ducks and squishy toys to kitchen utensils and boxes of chocolate.

    Here’s a peek inside Berkshire’s shareholder shopping day:

    Berkshire shareholders gathered in force outside the CHI Health Center on Friday.

    Markets Insider

    A giant meeting pass greeted shareholders when they entered the exhibition hall.

    Markets Insider

    Pampered Chef welcomed customers with a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett, complete with special-edition scrapers.

    Markets Insider

    See’s Candies went with a “Warren Buffett meets Saturday Night Fever” theme this year.
    A cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett.

    Markets Insider.

    There were long lines to snag Jazwares’ Buffett-themed Squishmallow.

    Markets Insider

    Charlie Munger, Buffett’s 99-year-old business partner, also had his own squishy toy.

    Markets Insider

    Buffett and Munger made an appearance as rubber ducks too.

    Markets Insider

    Borsheims’ booth also featured cardboard cutouts of the two investors.

    Markets Insider

    Brooks Running took a similar tack.

    Markets Insider

    Geico’s booth featured a massive inflatable gecko.

    Markets Insider

    BNSF Railway’s model railroad featured loads of Berkshire businesses, including Pilot Flying J, a recent acquisition.

    Markets Insider

    Garanimals, a Berkshire-owned children’s clothing company, was also on the side of the tracks.

    Markets Insider

    A bunch of Buffett and Munger’s recommended books were on sale.

    Markets Insider

    Duracell’s booth featured a battery-powered supercar.

    Markets Insider

    Shaw Carpets’ doghouse was a hit among shareholders.

    Markets Insider

    Buffett showcased a bunch of other subsidiaries including Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, a residential real estate business.

    Markets Insider

    Berkshire also showcased a full-sized manufactured house from Clayton Homes.

    Markets Insider

    Shareholders were able to try a flight simulator at FlightSafety International.

    Markets Insider

    Nebraska Furniture Mart was jammed with people buying home goods.

    Markets Insider

    Fruit of the Loom also attracted a lot of attention.

    Markets Insider

    Dairy Queen’s sweet treats drew big crowds as well.

    Markets Insider

