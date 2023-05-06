Squishy toys, endless candy, and Warren Buffett in a disco suit: Peek inside the ‘Bazaar of Bargains’ at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

A cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett.
Markets Insider.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is holding its annual shareholder meeting this weekend.
Stockholders lined up to buy Buffett-themed rubber ducks, plush toys, candy, and kitchen utensils.
Take a peek inside the shareholder shopping event known as the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains.”
Tens of thousands of people have journeyed to Nebraska this weekend to attend the annual shareholder meeting of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and listen to the “Oracle of Omaha” speak.
Stockholders flocked on Friday to a shopping event called the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains, “which gathered dozens of Buffett’s best-known businesses under one roof.
See’s Candies, Brooks Running, Jazwares, Pampered Chef, and others capitalized on Buffett’s worldwide fame. They used the investor’s likeness to sell everything from rubber ducks and squishy toys to kitchen utensils and boxes of chocolate.
Here’s a peek inside Berkshire’s shareholder shopping day:
