Squishy toys, endless candy, and Warren Buffett in a disco suit: Peek inside the ‘Bazaar of Bargains’ at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting

A cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett.

Markets Insider.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is holding its annual shareholder meeting this weekend.

Stockholders lined up to buy Buffett-themed rubber ducks, plush toys, candy, and kitchen utensils.

Take a peek inside the shareholder shopping event known as the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains.”

Tens of thousands of people have journeyed to Nebraska this weekend to attend the annual shareholder meeting of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and listen to the “Oracle of Omaha” speak.

Stockholders flocked on Friday to a shopping event called the “Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains, “which gathered dozens of Buffett’s best-known businesses under one roof.

See’s Candies, Brooks Running, Jazwares, Pampered Chef, and others capitalized on Buffett’s worldwide fame. They used the investor’s likeness to sell everything from rubber ducks and squishy toys to kitchen utensils and boxes of chocolate.

Here’s a peek inside Berkshire’s shareholder shopping day:

Berkshire shareholders gathered in force outside the CHI Health Center on Friday. Markets Insider A giant meeting pass greeted shareholders when they entered the exhibition hall. Markets Insider Pampered Chef welcomed customers with a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett, complete with special-edition scrapers. Markets Insider See’s Candies went with a “Warren Buffett meets Saturday Night Fever” theme this year. A cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett. Markets Insider. There were long lines to snag Jazwares’ Buffett-themed Squishmallow. Markets Insider Charlie Munger, Buffett’s 99-year-old business partner, also had his own squishy toy. Markets Insider Buffett and Munger made an appearance as rubber ducks too. Markets Insider Borsheims’ booth also featured cardboard cutouts of the two investors. Markets Insider Brooks Running took a similar tack. Markets Insider Geico’s booth featured a massive inflatable gecko. Markets Insider BNSF Railway’s model railroad featured loads of Berkshire businesses, including Pilot Flying J, a recent acquisition. Markets Insider Garanimals, a Berkshire-owned children’s clothing company, was also on the side of the tracks. Markets Insider A bunch of Buffett and Munger’s recommended books were on sale. Markets Insider Duracell’s booth featured a battery-powered supercar. Markets Insider Shaw Carpets’ doghouse was a hit among shareholders. Markets Insider Buffett showcased a bunch of other subsidiaries including Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, a residential real estate business. Markets Insider I Berkshire also showcased a full-sized manufactured house from Clayton Homes. Markets Insider Shareholders were able to try a flight simulator at FlightSafety International. Markets Insider I Nebraska Furniture Mart was jammed with people buying home goods. Markets Insider Fruit of the Loom also attracted a lot of attention. Markets Insider Dairy Queen’s sweet treats drew big crowds as well. Markets Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider